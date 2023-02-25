1 Southern Aroostook to Play for Gold Ball After Beating Machias 78-46 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors will hope to bring home the Gold Ball again, after beating Machias 78-46 in the Class D North Regional Finals on Saturday, February 25th. The Warriors drained 14 3-pointers in the game

Southern Aroostook took a 24-5 1st Quarter lead, and never looked back. They led 39-14 at the end of the 1st Half and 58-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Southern Aroostook was led by Dylan Burpee with 25 points including 5 3-pointers. Drake Weston had 22 points with 6 3-pointers, including 1 at the end of the 1st Half. Graham Siltz had 17 points with a 3-pointr. Trafton Russell and Brennan Burpee each had a 3-pointer. The Warriors were 4-7 from the free throw line.

Machias was led by Shane Feeney and Kason Ferguson who each finished with 12 points.. Kason Ferguson had 2 3-pointers. The Bulldogs were 10-11 from the free throw line.

Machias' season comes to an end with a 16-5 record.

Southern Aroostook remains perfect on the season and are 21-0. They will play either Forest Hills or Valley in the State Class D Championship game in Bangor on Saturday, March 4th at 2:45 p.m. Southern Aroostook beat Forest Hills in 2022.

Line Score

Team 1 2 3 4 Total Machias 5 9 12 20 46 Southern Aroostook 24 15 19 20 78

Box Score

Machias

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Lucas Robicheau 0 - - - - Brady Hatt 0 - - - - Jayden Rhoades 0 - - - - Hayden Blake 0 - - - - Ethan Foss 2 1 - - - Ethan Libby 2 1 - - - Kamden Demerest 0 - - - - Bobby Richardson 8 1 - 6 7 Kyle Anderson 4 2 - - - Shane Feeney 12 5 - 2 2 Ryse Moholland 0 - - - - Kason Ferguson 12 3 2 - - Caleb Norton 0 - - - - Kashman Feeney 6 2 - 2 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 46 15 2 10 11

Southern Aroostook

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Drake Weston 22 1 6 2 2 Dillan Bishop 0 - - - - Andrew Chambers 0 - - - - Ethan Collier 0 - - - - Dylan Burpee 25 5 5 - 1 Ryder Russell 0 - - - - Lincoln Hardy 0 - - - - Camden Porter 6 2 - 2 2 Trafton Russell 5 1 1 - 2 Richard Chambers 0 - - - - Graham Siltz 17 7 1 - - Brennan Burpee 3 - 1 - - Andrew Lewis 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 78 16 14 4 7

Check out the photos