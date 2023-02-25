#1 Southern Aroostook to Play for Gold Ball After Beating Machias 78-46 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors will hope to bring home the Gold Ball again, after beating Machias 78-46 in the Class D North Regional Finals on Saturday, February 25th. The Warriors drained 14 3-pointers in the game
Southern Aroostook took a 24-5 1st Quarter lead, and never looked back. They led 39-14 at the end of the 1st Half and 58-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Southern Aroostook was led by Dylan Burpee with 25 points including 5 3-pointers. Drake Weston had 22 points with 6 3-pointers, including 1 at the end of the 1st Half. Graham Siltz had 17 points with a 3-pointr. Trafton Russell and Brennan Burpee each had a 3-pointer. The Warriors were 4-7 from the free throw line.
Machias was led by Shane Feeney and Kason Ferguson who each finished with 12 points.. Kason Ferguson had 2 3-pointers. The Bulldogs were 10-11 from the free throw line.
Machias' season comes to an end with a 16-5 record.
Southern Aroostook remains perfect on the season and are 21-0. They will play either Forest Hills or Valley in the State Class D Championship game in Bangor on Saturday, March 4th at 2:45 p.m. Southern Aroostook beat Forest Hills in 2022.
Line Score
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Total
|Machias
|5
|9
|12
|20
|46
|Southern Aroostook
|24
|15
|19
|20
|78
Box Score
Machias
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Lucas Robicheau
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brady Hatt
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jayden Rhoades
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hayden Blake
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan Foss
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan Libby
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Kamden Demerest
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bobby Richardson
|8
|1
|-
|6
|7
|Kyle Anderson
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Shane Feeney
|12
|5
|-
|2
|2
|Ryse Moholland
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kason Ferguson
|12
|3
|2
|-
|-
|Caleb Norton
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kashman Feeney
|6
|2
|-
|2
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|46
|15
|2
|10
|11
Southern Aroostook
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Drake Weston
|22
|1
|6
|2
|2
|Dillan Bishop
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Andrew Chambers
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan Collier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dylan Burpee
|25
|5
|5
|-
|1
|Ryder Russell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lincoln Hardy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Camden Porter
|6
|2
|-
|2
|2
|Trafton Russell
|5
|1
|1
|-
|2
|Richard Chambers
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Graham Siltz
|17
|7
|1
|-
|-
|Brennan Burpee
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Andrew Lewis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|78
|16
|14
|4
|7
Check out the photos
Southern Aroostook - Machias Boys Class D Regional Final