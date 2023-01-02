10 of the Best Photos from the Winter Classic at Fenway Park [PHOTOS]

Fenway Park was transformed into a Winter Wonderland on Monday, January 2nd for the the Winter Classic played between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

John Henry, the principal owner of the Red Sox is also the principal owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins and was booed by the Fenway faithful!

Check out these photos!

2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic - Pittsburgh Penguins v Boston Bruins Patrice Bergeron #37 and head Coach Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins pose for a photo before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images) loading...

2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic - Pittsburgh Penguins v Boston Bruins The Boston Bruins players pose for a photo prior to playing the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images) loading...

2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic - Pittsburgh Penguins v Boston Bruins A general view prior to the start of the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images) loading...

2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic - Pittsburgh Penguins v Boston Bruins Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Zdeno Chára, Johnny Bucyk and Bobby Orr are seen prior to a game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) loading...

2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic - Pittsburgh Penguins v Boston Bruins A general view as fans look on during the second period of the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images) loading...

2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic - Pittsburgh Penguins v Boston Bruins A general view during the third period between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) loading...

2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic - Pittsburgh Penguins v Boston Bruins Linus Ullmark #35 and Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) loading...

2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic - Pittsburgh Penguins v Boston Bruins Jeremy Swayman #1 and Hampus Lindholm #27 of the Boston Bruins celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images) loading...

2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic - Pittsburgh Penguins v Boston Bruins Linus Ullmark #35 of the Boston Bruins leaves the ice after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images) loading...

2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic - Pittsburgh Penguins v Boston Bruins Jason Varitek is seen prior to a game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) loading...