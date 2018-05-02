1,000 Wins & Counting For Flaherty

University of Southern Maine baseball coach Ed Flaherty is now a member of the '1,000 win club'. The Huskies beat Bates College today 10-3. That's 26 wins this year and exactly 1,000 for his career.

The Huskies slugged four home runs as past of a 14 hit attack vs the Bobcats. USM has now won eight straight games and the Huskies are 26-8.

Now in his 33rd year at USM, Flaherty has a record of 1,000-443-4. He's just the 5th active Division III coach to hit that mark and only 10 other coaches in D-III have done it on the all time list.

Flaherty's 69% win percentage is 15th best in D-III.

Flaherty's joins his old college coach at UMaine, the late John Winkin, on the short list of Maine baseball coaches with 1,000 wins.