11 Collegiate Players Of The Week From Maine Schools
Saturday 9/18/2021 Maine vs Merrimack
The awards and honors rolled in for players at Maine colleges and universities in soccer, field hockey and football.
UMaine football has the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week - Quarterback Derek Robertson
Husson men's soccer has the North Atlantic Conference Player and Defender of the Week - Jahmal Williams (POW), Mosi Masimango (DOW)
UMaine-Farmington men's soccer has the NAC Rookie of the Week - Gravien Mukwa
UMaine-Farmington women's soccer has the NAC Player and Defender of the Week - McKenna Brodeur (POW), Callie Hammer (DOW)
Husson women's soccer has the NAC Rookie of the Week - Natalie Aviolla
Maine Maritime Academy volleyball has the NAC Player and Rookie of the Week - Rachel Melampy (POW), Katie Albritton (ROW)
Thomas College field hockey has the New England Collegiate Conference Player of the Week - Britney Gregoire
UMaine-Farmington field hockey has the NECC Defensive Player of the Week - Lydia Wasina