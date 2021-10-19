11 Collegiate Players Of The Week From Maine Schools

The awards and honors rolled in for players at Maine colleges and universities in soccer, field hockey and football.

UMaine football has the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week - Quarterback Derek Robertson

Husson men's soccer has the North Atlantic Conference Player and Defender of the Week - Jahmal Williams (POW), Mosi Masimango (DOW)

UMaine-Farmington men's soccer has the NAC Rookie of the Week - Gravien Mukwa

UMaine-Farmington women's soccer has the NAC Player and Defender of the Week - McKenna Brodeur (POW), Callie Hammer (DOW)

Husson women's soccer has the NAC Rookie of the Week - Natalie Aviolla

Maine Maritime Academy volleyball has the NAC Player and Rookie of the Week - Rachel Melampy (POW), Katie Albritton (ROW)

Thomas College field hockey has the New England Collegiate Conference Player of the Week - Britney Gregoire

UMaine-Farmington field hockey has the NECC Defensive Player of the Week - Lydia Wasina