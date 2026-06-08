Speedway Updated Schedule for Saturday June 13

Speedway Updated Schedule for Saturday June 13

May 30 2026 Photo Chris Popper

Here is the updated Racing Schedule for Saturday, June 13th at Speedway presented by Bar Harbor Bank& Trust.

A reminder that bracelets from Saturday June 6th will be valid for entry for June 13th

Updated Scheduled for Saturday, June 13th with Racing starting at 3 p.m.

  • Pit gate opens at 8 a.m.
  • Practice starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.
  • Grandstand opens at 12 noon
Race Schedule is (Subject to Change)
  • 3 p.m. Darlings Pro Stock Series 100 laps
  • 4:15 p.m. Northeast Pro Sprints 20 laps
  • 4:45 p.m. Maine Air National Guard Super Streets 60 laps
  • 5:45 p.m. Sport 4 30 laps
  • 6:20 p.m. Harvey RV and Marine Street Stocks 60
  • 7:20 p.m.  Judy's Road Runners 30 laps
  • 7:55 p.m. Carmel Well Drilling Late Models 60 laps

Admission details

  • Pit admission: $40 all ages
  • Grandstand Admission:
  • 5 and Under - Free
  • Ages 6-15 - $5
  • Ages 16-64 - $20
  • Ages 65+/Veterans - $15
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Testing Day at Ricky Craven's Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust

Ricky Craven's Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust opens in 1 week on June 6th. On Saturday, May 30th there was testing an tuning for all divisions.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Filed Under: Speedway 95
Categories: Local Sports, Maine Sports

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