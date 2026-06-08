Speedway Updated Schedule for Saturday June 13
Here is the updated Racing Schedule for Saturday, June 13th at Speedway presented by Bar Harbor Bank& Trust.
A reminder that bracelets from Saturday June 6th will be valid for entry for June 13th
Updated Scheduled for Saturday, June 13th with Racing starting at 3 p.m.
- Pit gate opens at 8 a.m.
- Practice starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.
- Grandstand opens at 12 noon
Race Schedule is (Subject to Change)
- 3 p.m. Darlings Pro Stock Series 100 laps
- 4:15 p.m. Northeast Pro Sprints 20 laps
- 4:45 p.m. Maine Air National Guard Super Streets 60 laps
- 5:45 p.m. Sport 4 30 laps
- 6:20 p.m. Harvey RV and Marine Street Stocks 60
- 7:20 p.m. Judy's Road Runners 30 laps
- 7:55 p.m. Carmel Well Drilling Late Models 60 laps
Admission details
- Pit admission: $40 all ages
- Grandstand Admission:
- 5 and Under - Free
- Ages 6-15 - $5
- Ages 16-64 - $20
- Ages 65+/Veterans - $15
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Testing Day at Ricky Craven's Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust
Ricky Craven's Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust opens in 1 week on June 6th. On Saturday, May 30th there was testing an tuning for all divisions.
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper