Here is the updated Racing Schedule for Saturday, June 13th at Speedway presented by Bar Harbor Bank& Trust.

A reminder that bracelets from Saturday June 6th will be valid for entry for June 13th

Updated Scheduled for Saturday, June 13th with Racing starting at 3 p.m.

Pit gate opens at 8 a.m.

Practice starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

Grandstand opens at 12 noon

Race Schedule is (Subject to Change)

3 p.m. Darlings Pro Stock Series 100 laps

4:15 p.m. Northeast Pro Sprints 20 laps

4:45 p.m. Maine Air National Guard Super Streets 60 laps

5:45 p.m. Sport 4 30 laps

6:20 p.m. Harvey RV and Marine Street Stocks 60

7:20 p.m. Judy's Road Runners 30 laps

7:55 p.m. Carmel Well Drilling Late Models 60 laps

Admission details

Pit admission: $40 all ages

Grandstand Admission:

5 and Under - Free

Ages 6-15 - $5

Ages 16-64 - $20

Ages 65+/Veterans - $15

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