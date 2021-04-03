16 Villanova Beats UMaine 44-17

The #16 Villanova Wildcats were too much for the UMane Football Team on Saturday afternoon April 3rd, beating the Black Bears 44-17 in Orono.

Villanova led10-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter,and 24-3 at the end of the 1st Half. Villanova scored 14 unanswered points to make it 38-3 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

UMaine Quarterback Joe Fagnano was 21-35 passing for 235 yards. He didn't have a touchdown throw and was picked off once. Dere Robertson was 4-4 for 28 yards.

Zavier Scott was Maine's leading receiver with 6 receptions for 102 yards. Andre Miller was held to just 2 receptions for 39 yards.

Freddie Brock was Maine's leading rusher with 14 carries for 88 yards and 1 touchdown. Curtis Murray had 4 carries for 31 yards and 1 touchdown. Tavion Banks had 8 carries for 29 yards.

For Villanova, Daniel Smith, the Quarterback was 16-28 for 176 yards and 1 touchdown.

Justin Covington had 9 rushes for 82 yards and 4 touchdowns. Jalen Jackson had 10 carries for 76 yards and 1 touchdown.

Rayjoun Pringle had 5 catches for 47 yards and 1 touchdown.