#2 Erskine Girls Nip #7 Hermon 44-43 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 14, 2025 Chris Popper

The #2 Erskine Academy Girls Basketball Team went 10-14 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter and nipped the #7 Hermon Hawks 44-43 in a Class B Quarterfinal on Friday night, February 14th from the Cross Insurance Center.

Brooke Gallop banked in a 3-pointer for Hermon as time expired, but Isabella Winchenbach had made 1-2 from the free throw line to give the Eagles the win.

Erskine Academy led 14-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Hermon led 20-18 at the Half, and 28-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Erskine Academy was led by Kelsie Dunn and Kienna Morse each of who had 13 points. Morse had 2 3-pointers. The Eagles were 20-29 from the free throw line.

Hermon was led by Brooke Gallop with 14 points including a 3-pointer. Maddie Muth had 12 points. Madilynn Tracy had a 3-pointer. The Hawks were 11-18 from the free throw line.

Erskine Academy will now play #6 John Bapst who upset #3 Old Town 59-56 in the Class B Girl's semifinal on Wednesday, February 19th at 2 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Hermon Hawks Girls91181543
Erskine Academy Girls14491744

 

Box Score

Hermon

NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
Daijha Grant00----
Brooklyn Kelley211---
Brooke Gallop1454136
Maddie Muth1244-46
Lila Ryan00----
Kassidy Lebel00----
Madilynn Tracy7321--
Mya Lancaster00----
Rebecca Balmas822-46
Madilyn McDougal00----
Nora Idano00----
Lydia Muth00----
TOTALS43151321118

Erskine Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Lauren Northrup21---
Khloe Clark0----
Olivia Childs2--23
Oryanna Winchebach0----
Madeline  Clement-Cargill2--22
Kelsie Ulmer0----
Kinsey Ulmer92-58
Kelsie Dunn134-57
Delaney Brown0----
Eryn Young0----
Danica Ferris0----
Kienna Morse132235
Isabella Winchenbach3--34
TOTALS44922029
Erskine Academy - Hermon Girls Basketball

The #2 Erskine Academy Girls Basketball Team took on the #7 Hermon Hawks in a Quarterfinal Game on Friday, February 14th

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament

