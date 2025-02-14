#2 Erskine Girls Nip #7 Hermon 44-43 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #2 Erskine Academy Girls Basketball Team went 10-14 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter and nipped the #7 Hermon Hawks 44-43 in a Class B Quarterfinal on Friday night, February 14th from the Cross Insurance Center.
Brooke Gallop banked in a 3-pointer for Hermon as time expired, but Isabella Winchenbach had made 1-2 from the free throw line to give the Eagles the win.
Erskine Academy led 14-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Hermon led 20-18 at the Half, and 28-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Erskine Academy was led by Kelsie Dunn and Kienna Morse each of who had 13 points. Morse had 2 3-pointers. The Eagles were 20-29 from the free throw line.
Hermon was led by Brooke Gallop with 14 points including a 3-pointer. Maddie Muth had 12 points. Madilynn Tracy had a 3-pointer. The Hawks were 11-18 from the free throw line.
Erskine Academy will now play #6 John Bapst who upset #3 Old Town 59-56 in the Class B Girl's semifinal on Wednesday, February 19th at 2 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hermon Hawks Girls
|9
|11
|8
|15
|43
|Erskine Academy Girls
|14
|4
|9
|17
|44
Box Score
Hermon
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Daijha Grant
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brooklyn Kelley
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Brooke Gallop
|14
|5
|4
|1
|3
|6
|Maddie Muth
|12
|4
|4
|-
|4
|6
|Lila Ryan
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kassidy Lebel
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Madilynn Tracy
|7
|3
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Mya Lancaster
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rebecca Balmas
|8
|2
|2
|-
|4
|6
|Madilyn McDougal
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nora Idano
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lydia Muth
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|43
|15
|13
|2
|11
|18
Erskine Academy
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Lauren Northrup
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Khloe Clark
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Olivia Childs
|2
|-
|-
|2
|3
|Oryanna Winchebach
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Madeline Clement-Cargill
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Kelsie Ulmer
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kinsey Ulmer
|9
|2
|-
|5
|8
|Kelsie Dunn
|13
|4
|-
|5
|7
|Delaney Brown
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eryn Young
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Danica Ferris
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kienna Morse
|13
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Isabella Winchenbach
|3
|-
|-
|3
|4
|TOTALS
|44
|9
|2
|20
|29
Erskine Academy - Hermon Girls Basketball
