2 Erskine Girls Nip #7 Hermon 44-43 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #2 Erskine Academy Girls Basketball Team went 10-14 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter and nipped the #7 Hermon Hawks 44-43 in a Class B Quarterfinal on Friday night, February 14th from the Cross Insurance Center.

Brooke Gallop banked in a 3-pointer for Hermon as time expired, but Isabella Winchenbach had made 1-2 from the free throw line to give the Eagles the win.

Erskine Academy led 14-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Hermon led 20-18 at the Half, and 28-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Erskine Academy was led by Kelsie Dunn and Kienna Morse each of who had 13 points. Morse had 2 3-pointers. The Eagles were 20-29 from the free throw line.

Hermon was led by Brooke Gallop with 14 points including a 3-pointer. Maddie Muth had 12 points. Madilynn Tracy had a 3-pointer. The Hawks were 11-18 from the free throw line.

Erskine Academy will now play #6 John Bapst who upset #3 Old Town 59-56 in the Class B Girl's semifinal on Wednesday, February 19th at 2 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hermon Hawks Girls 9 11 8 15 43 Erskine Academy Girls 14 4 9 17 44

Box Score

Hermon

Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Daijha Grant 0 0 - - - - Brooklyn Kelley 2 1 1 - - - Brooke Gallop 14 5 4 1 3 6 Maddie Muth 12 4 4 - 4 6 Lila Ryan 0 0 - - - - Kassidy Lebel 0 0 - - - - Madilynn Tracy 7 3 2 1 - - Mya Lancaster 0 0 - - - - Rebecca Balmas 8 2 2 - 4 6 Madilyn McDougal 0 0 - - - - Nora Idano 0 0 - - - - Lydia Muth 0 0 - - - - TOTALS 43 15 13 2 11 18

Erskine Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Lauren Northrup 2 1 - - - Khloe Clark 0 - - - - Olivia Childs 2 - - 2 3 Oryanna Winchebach 0 - - - - Madeline Clement-Cargill 2 - - 2 2 Kelsie Ulmer 0 - - - - Kinsey Ulmer 9 2 - 5 8 Kelsie Dunn 13 4 - 5 7 Delaney Brown 0 - - - - Eryn Young 0 - - - - Danica Ferris 0 - - - - Kienna Morse 13 2 2 3 5 Isabella Winchenbach 3 - - 3 4 TOTALS 44 9 2 20 29

