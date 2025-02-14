6 John Bapst Girls Upset #3 Old Town 59-56 [STATS/PHOTOS]

John Bapst's Claire Gaetani scored the 1st basket for the John Bapst Crusaders and the last point, en route to a game-high 35 points as the #6 John Bapst Crusaders upset the #3 Old Town Crusaders in the 1st game of Tourney 2025 from the Cross Insurance Center on Friday, February 14th.

Old Town led 20-17 at the end of the 1st Quarter but John Bapst led 36-33 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders led 48-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Gaetani led Bapst with 35 points, including 4 3-pointers. She was 4-5 from the free throw line. Anna Smith had 11 points with 3 3-pointers. Stella Goetz had a 3-pointer.

Old Town was led by Taylor Loring with 18 points, including 4 3-pointers. Karina Dumond had 14 points. Taylor Madden had 13 points with a 3-pointer and Elizabeth Magoon had a 3-pointer. Old Town was 8-13 from the free throw line.

John Bapst will now play in the semifinals on Wednesday, February 19th at 2 p.m. against the winner of the #2 Erskine Academy - #7 Hermon game.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T John Bapst Crusaders Girls 17 19 12 11 59 Old Town Coyote Girls 20 13 10 13 56

Box Score

John Bapst

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA CC Higgins 0 - - - - Maddie Peters 0 - - - - Rylie Soucy 0 - - - - Jesse Grand 0 - - - - Lily Philbrook 0 - - - - Maggie Robichaud 0 - - - - Julia Goodine 2 1 - - - Stella Goetz 5 1 1 - - Hailee Dearborn 4 2 - - - Claire Gaetani 35 8 5 4 5 Amelia Turner 0 - - - - Hadley Oliver 0 - - - - Morgan Wilson 0 - - - - Anna Smith 11 1 3 - - Sophia Ward 2 1 - - - TOTALS 59 14 9 4 5

Old Town

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Taylor Madden 13 5 1 - - Natalie Fournier 0 - - - - Taylor Loring 18 2 4 2 6 Sophie Morgan 0 - - - - Eliabeth Magoon 9 3 1 - - Grace Madden 2 - - 2 2 Christa Kanyana 0 - - - - Olivia Ketch 0 - - - - Karina Dumond 14 5 - 4 5 Emma Ketch 0 - - - - Lillian Mickle 0 - - - - Izzy Francis 0 - - - - TOTALS 56 15 6 8 13

