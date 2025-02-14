#6 John Bapst Girls Upset #3 Old Town 59-56 [STATS/PHOTOS]
John Bapst's Claire Gaetani scored the 1st basket for the John Bapst Crusaders and the last point, en route to a game-high 35 points as the #6 John Bapst Crusaders upset the #3 Old Town Crusaders in the 1st game of Tourney 2025 from the Cross Insurance Center on Friday, February 14th.
Old Town led 20-17 at the end of the 1st Quarter but John Bapst led 36-33 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders led 48-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Gaetani led Bapst with 35 points, including 4 3-pointers. She was 4-5 from the free throw line. Anna Smith had 11 points with 3 3-pointers. Stella Goetz had a 3-pointer.
Old Town was led by Taylor Loring with 18 points, including 4 3-pointers. Karina Dumond had 14 points. Taylor Madden had 13 points with a 3-pointer and Elizabeth Magoon had a 3-pointer. Old Town was 8-13 from the free throw line.
John Bapst will now play in the semifinals on Wednesday, February 19th at 2 p.m. against the winner of the #2 Erskine Academy - #7 Hermon game.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|John Bapst Crusaders Girls
|17
|19
|12
|11
|59
|Old Town Coyote Girls
|20
|13
|10
|13
|56
Box Score
John Bapst
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|CC Higgins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maddie Peters
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rylie Soucy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jesse Grand
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lily Philbrook
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maggie Robichaud
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Julia Goodine
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Stella Goetz
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Hailee Dearborn
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Claire Gaetani
|35
|8
|5
|4
|5
|Amelia Turner
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hadley Oliver
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morgan Wilson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Anna Smith
|11
|1
|3
|-
|-
|Sophia Ward
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|59
|14
|9
|4
|5
Old Town
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Taylor Madden
|13
|5
|1
|-
|-
|Natalie Fournier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor Loring
|18
|2
|4
|2
|6
|Sophie Morgan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eliabeth Magoon
|9
|3
|1
|-
|-
|Grace Madden
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Christa Kanyana
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Olivia Ketch
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Karina Dumond
|14
|5
|-
|4
|5
|Emma Ketch
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lillian Mickle
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Izzy Francis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|56
|15
|6
|8
|13
Check out the photos
Old Town - John Bapst Girls Quarterfinal
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper