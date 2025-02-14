#6 John Bapst Girls Upset #3 Old Town 59-56 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 14, 2025 Chris Popper

John Bapst's Claire Gaetani scored the 1st basket for the John Bapst Crusaders and the last point, en route to a game-high 35 points as the #6 John Bapst Crusaders upset the #3 Old Town Crusaders in the 1st game of Tourney 2025 from the Cross Insurance Center on Friday, February 14th.

Old Town led 20-17 at the end of the 1st Quarter but John Bapst led 36-33 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders led 48-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Gaetani led Bapst with 35 points, including 4 3-pointers. She was 4-5 from the free throw line. Anna Smith had 11 points with 3 3-pointers. Stella Goetz had a 3-pointer.

Old Town was led by Taylor Loring with 18 points, including 4 3-pointers. Karina Dumond had 14 points. Taylor Madden had 13 points with a 3-pointer and Elizabeth Magoon had a 3-pointer. Old Town was 8-13 from the free throw line.

John Bapst will now play in the semifinals on Wednesday, February 19th at 2 p.m. against the winner of the #2 Erskine Academy - #7 Hermon game.

Line Score

1234T
John Bapst Crusaders Girls1719121159
Old Town Coyote Girls2013101356

 

Box Score

John Bapst

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
CC Higgins0----
Maddie Peters0----
Rylie Soucy0----
Jesse Grand0----
Lily Philbrook0----
Maggie Robichaud0----
Julia Goodine21---
Stella Goetz511--
Hailee Dearborn42---
Claire Gaetani358545
Amelia Turner0----
Hadley Oliver0----
Morgan Wilson0----
Anna Smith1113--
Sophia Ward21---
TOTALS5914945

Old Town

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Taylor Madden1351--
Natalie Fournier0----
Taylor Loring182426
Sophie Morgan0----
Eliabeth Magoon931--
Grace Madden2--22
Christa Kanyana0----
Olivia Ketch0----
Karina Dumond145-45
Emma Ketch0----
Lillian Mickle0----
Izzy Francis0----
TOTALS56156813

Check out the photos

Old Town - John Bapst Girls Quarterfinal

The #3 Old Town Girls Basketball Team opened Tourney 2025 against the #6 John Bapst Girls on Friday, February 14th

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

