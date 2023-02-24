2 Fort Kent Advances to Class C Regional Finals Defeating #3 Dexter 48-34 [STATS & PHOTOS]

#2 Fort Kent Advances to Class C Regional Finals Defeating #3 Dexter 48-34 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Fort Kent-Dexter Boys Semifinals February 24, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Fort Kent Warriors will be playing in the Northern Maine Class C Regional Finals for the 1st time, after defeating #3 Dexter, the defending Northern Maine Class C Champions, 48-34 on Friday night, February 24th.

Fort Kent led 13-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors outscored Dexter 17-9 in the 3rd Quarter to expand their lead, to 15 points, 39-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Fort Kent was led by Ethan Daigle with 19 points, including 2 3-pointers. Lance Gagnon had 14 points. Bryce Valcourt had 2 3's, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of the 1st Half. Will Morneault also hit a 3-pointer. The Warriors were 3-17 from the free throw line.

Dexter will led by Will Kosnierz with 18 points, including 4 3-pointers, 2 of them coming in the 4th Quarter. Kayden Kimbll had 10 points for the Tigers. The Tigers were 2-3 from the free throw line

Dexter's season comes to an end with a 17-3 record.

Fort Kent will play for the Northern Maine Class C Regional Final on Saturday night, February 25th at 8:45 against the winner of the Caiais-Fort Fairfield semifinal.

Line Score

Team1234Total
Dexter Boys11491034
Fort Kent Boys13917948

Box Score

Dexter

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Kayden Kimball105---
Ben Bourgoin21---
Kellen Peavey21---
Bryce Connor0----
Alex Morris0----
Will Spratt2--23
Will Kosnierz1834--
Brady Reynolds0----
Zakary Adams0----
Caden Brown0----
Ethan Doherty0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS3410423

Fort Kent

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Keegan Cyr21--1
Tyler Ryder42--4
Ethan Daigle196218
Caleb Lavertu0----
Bryce Valcourt6-2--
Ethan Raymond0----
Gavin Serve0----
Lance Gagnon146-24
Drew Deschaine0----
Will Morneault3-1--
James Lamarre0----
Tobias Naranja0----
Alex Nadeau0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS48155317

Check out the photos from the game.

Fort Kent-Dexter Boys Semifinal

The #2Fort Kent Warriors took on #2 Dexter on Friday night in the Class C Boys Semifinals

 

 

 

