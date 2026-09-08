Monday September 7th was Labor Day but that didn't stop Maine High School Teams from taking the court and field. Here are the Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores or games played and reported on September 7th.

Check back everyday Tuesday-Sunday as we will post all the scores reported.

Here are the scores for games reported for September 7th.

Field Hockey

Brewer 2 Edward Little 1

Lisbon 2 Oak Hill 0

Sanford/Kennebunk 3 Scarborough 0

Boy's Soccer

Ashland 8 East Grand 0

Valley 2 Dirigo 0

Girl's Soccer

Ashland 2 Mattanawcook Academy 1

Bangor Christian 9 GSA 0

Bucksport 3 Old Town 2

Deer Isle-Stonington 9 Narraguagus/Machias 1

Hall-Dale 9 Lisbon 0

Morse 3 Oceanside 0

Penquis Valley 1 PCHS 0

Searsport 4 Washington Academy 1

Shead 6 Calais 3

Winthrop 7 Wiscasset/Boothbay 1

Volleyball

Bucksport 3 Lee/Mattanawcook Academy 0

We are resuming our High School Athlete of the Week.

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 7th-September 12th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 13th. Voting will take place Monday-September 14th thru Thursday September 17th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 18th.

Thanks to Hammond Lumber we are starting the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 7-12th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 13th. Voting will take place Monday-September 14th thru Thursday September 17th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 18th.

And in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the High School Athlete of the Week HERE

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