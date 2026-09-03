The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference is offering a girls golf schedule for the 1st time in 2026.

This schedule allows the girls to compete against one another in a "jamboree" format. This leads up to the Maine Principal's Individual Qualifier event scheduled for Wednesday, September 30th at Hidden Meadows Golf Course in Old Town.

The host coach will organize the girls into foursomes, ideally mixed of a participant from each school and by handicaps/score average.

The schedule is

Wednesday, September 2 at Traditions (Brewer host school)

Tuesday, September 8 at Kebo Valley (MDI host school)

Wednesday, September 16 at Pine Hill (John Bapst host school)

Wednesday, September 23 at Hidden Meadows (Old Town host school)

Thanks to Colin Gillies the Brewer Golf Coach for the scores

Natalee Freeman from Brewer was the medalist with the low score of 42

Brewer

Natalee Freeman - 42

Finnley Colins - 55

Lydia Corbett - 64

Hampden Academy

Lydia Adamo - 44

Paige Jordan - 44

Char Tardif - 45

Eden Whitty - 50

Grayson Haskell - 58

Lexi Beal - 61

Lillian Connors - 61

Stella Gregor - 61

John Bapst

Leah Harmon - 55

MDI

Cate Brown - 44

Addy Dowsland - 45

Avery Norwood - 51

Izzy DeRevere - 55

Ellie Hamor - 57

Lilah Stanley - 60

Phoebe Chamberlain - 61

Ellen Rand - 61

Old Town

Maia Betters - 46

Allison Carey - 57