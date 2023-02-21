2 Fort Kent Boys Nip #7 GSA 38-36 [STATS]

The #2 Fort Kent Warriors Basketball Team nipped #7 GSA 38-36 in the final game from the Cross Insurance Center on Monday, February 20th.

Fort Kent's Ethan Daigle made 1-2 free throws with 8.4 seconds left to give GSA a 2 point lead. GSA had a last second chance to win on a 3-pointer but the shot was short.

The game was tied 10-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and Fort Kent led 26-14 at the end of the 1st Half. Fort Kent was up 27-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Warriors were led by Ethan Daigle who had a game-high 18 points, including a 3-pointer and went 3-4 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter. Bryce Valcourt , Ethan Raymond and Lance Gagnon hit 3's for the Warriors. Fort Kent was only 4-14 from the free throw line.

GSA was led by Azaiah Nelson with 16 points. Sol Lorio and Brockett Muir each had 7 points. The Eagles were 12-22 from the free throw line.

GSA's season comes to an end with a 14-6 record.

Fort Kent, now 15-4, moves on to the semifinals against #3 Dexter. Dexter knocked Fort Kent out of Tourney 2022. The game is scheduled for Thursday, February 23rd at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T George Stevens Academy Boys 10 4 4 18 36 Fort Kent Boys 10 16 1 11 38

Box Score

GSA

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Sol Lorio 7 1 - 5 6 Brady Pert 0 - - - - Wyatt Allen 0 - - - - Patrick Dagan 4 2 - - 1 Cam Charette 0 - - - - Tristan Ciomei 0 - - - - Isaiah Radel 0 - - - - Emmett Allen 0 - - - - Emmett Allen 0 - - - - Aiden Sullivan 0 - - - - Sean Morey 0 - - - - Brockett Muir 7 3 - 1 2 Azaiah Nanson 16 5 - 6 13 Cam Walden 0 - - - - Colby Reynolds 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 36 12 - 12 22

Fort Kent