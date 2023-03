2022-23 PVC Class C Basketball All-Conference Teams

The PVC released their 2022-23 Class C Basketball All-Conference Teams. Congratulations to all!

Girls

First Team

Izzy Allen - Central

Kayla Loring - PVHS

Addison Cyr - Mattanawcook Academy

Mary Allen - Central

Holly Loring - PVHS

Second Team

Cally Gudroe - Dexter

Kate McPhee - Calais

Autumn Peterson - Narraguagus

Kelly Farber - Stearns

Bri Flaherty - Sumner

Third Team

Ellie Austin - PVHS

Rylee Speed - Central

Mazie Peach - Dexter

Nevaeh Thomas - Calais

Hannah Dean - Dexter

Honorable Mention

Aubrey Gifford - Lee Academy

Ava Goulette - PCHS

Laney Oliver - Narraguagus

Player of the Year - Izzy Allen - Central

Coach of the Year - Jody Grant - Dexter

Boys

First Team

Will Kusnierz - Dexter

Jace Cook - Calais

Andrew Scott - Lee Academy

- Ethan Monk - Woodland

Jacob Sockabasin - Calais

Second Team

Patrick Dagan - GSA

LJ Shaw - Penquis

Shain McIver - Woodland

Bryce Connor - Dexter

Evan Gillespie - Calais

Third Team

Nick Allard - Lee Academy

- Scott Chadbourne - PCHS

Azaiah Nanson - GSA

Gabe Reed - PVHS

Caleb Shearer - Stearns

Honorable Mention

Aidan Sanders - Stearns

Billy Wray - Sumner

Reece Sabattus - Woodland

Player of the Year Will Kusnierz - Dexter

Coach of the Year Jeremy Durost - PVHS