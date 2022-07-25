2022 Trojan Invitational July 29-30
The 2022 Trojan (Boy's) Invitational will take place this Friday and Saturday, July 29-30 at MDI High School featuring the host MDI Trojans, as well as teams from Skowhegan, Gray-New Gloucester, Brewer, Cheverus and Greely.
Admission is $5.00 per game or $8.00 for the weekend and concessions will be available.
The schedule for the Invitational is
Friday, July 29
- 1 p.m. - Skowhegan vs. MDI
- 2 p.m.. - Gray-New Gloucester vs. Skowhegan
- 3 p.m. - Brewer vs. Gray-New Gloucester
- 4 p.m. - Greely vs. Cheverus
- 5 p.m. - Brewer vs. Cheverus
- 6 p.m. - Greely vs. MDI
Saturday July 30
- 9 a.m. - Skowhegan vs. Greely
- 10 a.m. - Gray-New Gloucester vs. Cheverus
- 11 a.m. - Skowhegan vs. Cheverus
- 12 Noon - MDI vs. Gray-New Gloucester
- 1 p.m. - Brewer vs. Greely
- 2 p.m. - MDI vs. Brewer
Get our free mobile app