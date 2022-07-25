2022 Trojan Invitational July 29-30

2022 Trojan Invitational July 29-30

Photo Chris Popper

The 2022 Trojan (Boy's) Invitational will take place this Friday and Saturday, July 29-30 at MDI High School featuring the host MDI Trojans, as well as teams from Skowhegan, Gray-New Gloucester, Brewer, Cheverus and Greely.

Admission is $5.00 per game or $8.00 for the weekend and concessions will be available.

The schedule for the Invitational is

Friday, July 29

  • 1 p.m. -  Skowhegan vs. MDI
  • 2 p.m.. - Gray-New Gloucester vs. Skowhegan
  • 3 p.m. - Brewer vs. Gray-New Gloucester
  • 4 p.m. - Greely vs. Cheverus
  • 5 p.m. - Brewer vs. Cheverus
  • 6 p.m. - Greely vs. MDI

Saturday July 30

  • 9 a.m. - Skowhegan vs. Greely
  • 10 a.m. - Gray-New Gloucester vs. Cheverus
  • 11 a.m. - Skowhegan vs. Cheverus
  • 12 Noon - MDI vs. Gray-New Gloucester
  • 1 p.m. - Brewer vs. Greely
  • 2 p.m. - MDI vs. Brewer
