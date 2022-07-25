2022 Trojan Invitational July 29-30

The 2022 Trojan (Boy's) Invitational will take place this Friday and Saturday, July 29-30 at MDI High School featuring the host MDI Trojans, as well as teams from Skowhegan, Gray-New Gloucester, Brewer, Cheverus and Greely.

Admission is $5.00 per game or $8.00 for the weekend and concessions will be available.

The schedule for the Invitational is

Friday, July 29

1 p.m. - Skowhegan vs. MDI

2 p.m.. - Gray-New Gloucester vs. Skowhegan

3 p.m. - Brewer vs. Gray-New Gloucester

4 p.m. - Greely vs. Cheverus

5 p.m. - Brewer vs. Cheverus

6 p.m. - Greely vs. MDI

Saturday July 30

9 a.m. - Skowhegan vs. Greely

10 a.m. - Gray-New Gloucester vs. Cheverus

11 a.m. - Skowhegan vs. Cheverus

12 Noon - MDI vs. Gray-New Gloucester

1 p.m. - Brewer vs. Greely

2 p.m. - MDI vs. Brewer

