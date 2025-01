2025 MPA B-C-D Northern Maine Tourney Schedule

The Maine Principal's Association has released their 2025 Northern Maine High School Basketball Tournament Schedule for games to be played at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

There are substantial changes!

Friday February 14

Session 1

4:00 B Girls 3 vs. Girls 6

5:30 B Girls 2 vs. Girls 7

7:00 B Boys 3 vs. Boys 6

8:30 B Boys 2 vs. Boys 7

Saturday February 15

Session 2

9:00 D Girls 3 vs. Girls 6

10:30 D Girls 2 vs. Girls 7

12 Noon D Boys 3 vs. D Boys 6

1:30 D Boys 2 vs. D Boys 7

Session 3

4:00 B Girls 4 vs. Girls 5

5:30 B Girls 1 vs. Girls 8

7:00 B Boys 4 vs. Boys 5

8:30 B Boys 1 vs. Boys 8

Monday February 17

Session 4

9:00 D Girls 4 vs. Girls 5

10:30 D Girls 1 vs. Girls 8

12 Noon D Boys 4 vs. Boys 5

1:30 D Boys 1 vs. Boys 8

Session 5

4:00 C Girls 3 vs. Girls 6

5:30 C Girls 2 vs. Girls 7

7:00 C Boys 3 vs. Boys 6

8:30 C Boys 2 vs. C Boys 7

Tuesday February 18

Session 6

4:00 C Girls 4 vs. Girls 5

5:30 C Girls 1 vs. Girls 8

7:00 C Boys 4 vs. Boys 5

8:30 C Boys 1 vs. Boys 8

Wednesday February 19 (Semifinals)

Session 7

10:00 D Girls 3/6 Winner vs. Girls Winner 2/7

11:30 D Girls 4/5 Winner vs. Girls Winner 1/8

Session 8

2:00 B Girls 3/6 Winner vs. Girls Winner 2/7

3:30 B Girls 4/5 Winner vs. Girls 1/8 Winner

Session 9

7:00 B Boys 3/6 Winner vs. Boys Winner 2/7

8:30 B Boys 4/5 Winner vs. Boys Winner1/8

Thursday February 20 (Semifinals)

Session 10

10:00 D Boys 3/6 Winner vs. Boys Winner 2/7

11:30 D Boys 4/5 Winner vs. Boys Winner1/8

Session 11

2:00 C Girls 3/6 Winner vs. Girls Winner 2/7

3:30 C Girls 4/5 Winner vs. Girls Winner 1/8

Session 12

7:00 C Boys 3/6 Winner vs. Boys Winner 2/7

8:30 C Boys 4/5 Winner vs. Boys Winner 1/8

Friday February 22 Regional Finals

Session 13

6:00 B Girls Regional Final

7:45 B Boys Regional Final

Saturday February 23 Regional Finals

Session 14

1:00 D Girls Regional Final

2:45 D Boys Regional Final

Session 15

6:00 C Girls Regional Final

7:45 C Boys Regional Final

Saturday March 1 State Finals

Session 16

1:05 D Girls State Finals

2:45 D Boys State Finals

Session 17

7:05 C Girls State Finals

8:45 C Boys State Finals

