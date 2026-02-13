Wonder who's play who and when? Here's the schedule for Tourney 2026 on Friday, February 13th

Bangor Class B North

4 p.m. #3 Gardiner Boys vs. #6 Erskine Academy

5:30 pm. #2 Hermon Boys vs. #7 Belfast

7 p.m. #3 Lawrence Girls vs. #6 MDI

8:30 p.m. #2 Old Town Girls vs. #7 Ellsworth

Augusta Class A North

4 p.m. #3 Camden Hills Girls vs. #6 Brunswick

5:30 p.m. - #2 Hampden Academy Girls vs. #7 Lewiston

7 p.m. - #4 Edward Little Girls vs. #5 Bangor

8:30 p.m. #1 Mt. Ararat vs. #8 Skowhegan

Portland Expo Class B South

4 p.m. #3 York Girls vs. #6 Poland

5:30 p.m. #2 Oceanside vs. #10 Lake Region

7 p.m. #4 York vs. #5 Marshwood

8:30 p.m. #1 Gray-New Gloucester vs. #8 Freeport

92.9 The Ticket will be broadcasting all 4 Class B games from Bangor. WDEA AM 1370 will be broadcasting the MDI and Ellsworth games this evening.