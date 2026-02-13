Tourney 2026 Friday February 13th Schedule

Tourney 2026 Friday February 13th Schedule

Photo Chris Popper

Wonder who's play who and when? Here's the schedule for Tourney 2026 on Friday, February 13th

Bangor Class B North

  • 4 p.m. #3 Gardiner Boys vs. #6 Erskine Academy
  • 5:30 pm. #2 Hermon Boys vs. #7 Belfast
  • 7 p.m. #3 Lawrence Girls vs. #6 MDI
  • 8:30 p.m. #2 Old Town Girls vs. #7 Ellsworth

To purchase your tickets for the Class B games in Bangor online click HERE

Augusta Class A North

  • 4 p.m. #3 Camden Hills Girls vs. #6 Brunswick
  • 5:30 p.m. - #2 Hampden Academy Girls vs. #7 Lewiston
  • 7 p.m. - #4 Edward Little Girls vs. #5 Bangor
  • 8:30 p.m. #1 Mt. Ararat vs. #8 Skowhegan

To purchase your tickets for the Class A games in Augusta  online click HERE

Portland Expo Class B South

  • 4 p.m. #3 York Girls vs. #6 Poland
  • 5:30 p.m. #2 Oceanside vs. #10 Lake Region
  • 7 p.m. #4 York vs. #5 Marshwood
  • 8:30 p.m. #1 Gray-New Gloucester vs. #8 Freeport

To purchase your tickets for the Class B South games in Portland online click HERE

To watch the live-stream for all games, you'll need to subscribe to NFHS Network HERE

92.9 The Ticket will be broadcasting all 4 Class B games from Bangor. WDEA AM 1370 will be broadcasting the MDI and Ellsworth games this evening.

 

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app
Categories: Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament

More From 92.9 The Ticket