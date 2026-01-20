2026 MPA High School Basketball Tourney Passes
High School Basketball Tourney Passes are now available for the 2026 Maine Principal's Association Maine Invitation Basketball Tournament
They have 2 Tourney Passes available.
All-Tournament Pass - Adult $170 Senior/Student $85
- Gets you into all sites - Augusta, Bangor and Portland
- Good for 1 person
- Personalized and tracked so if you misplace it, it may be replaced
- Able to see every high school basketball tourney game
- Includes State Championship games
- No need to wait in line
10 Session Pass - Adult $100 Senior/Student $50
- Gets you into all sites - Augusta, Bangor and Portland
- May be used by multiple peple
- Don't get cleared out in-between sessions
- Includes State Championship gmes
- Great for families or those only going to a few sessions
- No need to wait in line.
These Tournament Passes may be purchased at the Maine Principal's Association or on-site.
You may also purchase tickets now online to the individual sessions HERE
Remember ticket purchases on-site may only be purchased via credit or debit cards
