High School Basketball Tourney Passes are now available for the 2026 Maine Principal's Association Maine Invitation Basketball Tournament

They have 2 Tourney Passes available.

All-Tournament Pass - Adult $170 Senior/Student $85

Gets you into all sites - Augusta, Bangor and Portland

Good for 1 person

Personalized and tracked so if you misplace it, it may be replaced

Able to see every high school basketball tourney game

Includes State Championship games

No need to wait in line

10 Session Pass - Adult $100 Senior/Student $50

Gets you into all sites - Augusta, Bangor and Portland

May be used by multiple peple

Don't get cleared out in-between sessions

Includes State Championship gmes

Great for families or those only going to a few sessions

No need to wait in line.

These Tournament Passes may be purchased at the Maine Principal's Association or on-site.

You may also purchase tickets now online to the individual sessions HERE

Remember ticket purchases on-site may only be purchased via credit or debit cards

Get our free mobile app