2026 MPA High School Basketball Tourney Passes

High School Basketball Tourney Passes are now available for the 2026 Maine Principal's Association Maine Invitation Basketball Tournament

They have 2 Tourney Passes available.

All-Tournament Pass - Adult $170 Senior/Student $85

  • Gets you into all sites - Augusta, Bangor and Portland
  • Good for 1 person
  • Personalized and tracked so if you misplace it, it may be replaced
  • Able to see every high school basketball tourney game
  • Includes State Championship games
  • No need to wait in line

10 Session Pass - Adult $100 Senior/Student $50

  • Gets you into all sites - Augusta, Bangor and Portland
  • May be used by multiple peple
  • Don't get cleared out in-between sessions
  • Includes State Championship gmes
  • Great for families or those only going to a few sessions
  • No need to wait in line.

These Tournament Passes may be purchased at the Maine Principal's Association or on-site.

You may also purchase tickets now online to the individual sessions HERE

Remember ticket purchases on-site may only be purchased via credit or debit cards

