2026 MPA High School Basketball Tourney Brackets
The 2026 Maine Principal's Association High School Basketball Tourney tips off on Tuesday, February 10th in Bangor and Wednesday February 11th in Augusta with the inaugural Class S Quarterfinals.
Here are the Northern and Southern Maine Brackets for Class A - S for the Girls and Boys. Best of luck to all the teams and thanks to all the players and coaches for a great regular season and the hours of entertainment you brought to your respective communities. Best of luck to all in Tourney 2026
Girls
Northern Maine
Class A
Quarterfinals
- #1 Mt. Ararat 17-1 vs. #8 Skowhegan 8-10
- #2 Hampden Academy 14-4 vs. #7 Lewiston 9-9
- #3 Camden Hills 15-3 vs. #6 Brunswick 7-11
- #4 Edward Little 14-4 vs. #5 Bangor 13-5
Class B
Prelim
- #8 Erskine Academy 14-4 vs. #9 Cony 10-8
Quarterfinals
- #1 Gardiner 17-1 vs. Winner #8 Erskine Academy 14-4 vs. #9 Cony 10-8
- #2 Old Town 14-4 vs. #7 Ellsworth 11-7
- #3 Lawrence 13-5 vs. #6 MDI 12-6
- #4 Presque Isle 13-5 vs. #5 Hermon 10-8
Class C
Prelim
- #7 Sumner 8-10 vs. #10 Central 6-12
- #8 Orono 7-11 vs. #9 Washington Academy 5-13
Quarterfinals
- #1 Mattanawcook Academy 18-0 vs. Winner #8 Orono 7-11 vs. #9 Washington Academy 5-13
- #2 GSA 16-2 vs. Winner #7 Sumner 8-10 vs. #10 Central 6-12
- #3 Foxcroft Academy 15-3 vs. #6 Calais 8-10
- #4 Dexter/PCHS 10-8 vs. #5 Caribou 9-9
Class D
Prelim
- #7 Narraguagus 9-9 vs. #10 Fort Fairfield 7-11
- #8 Schenck 7-11 vs #9 Stearns 7-11
Quarterfinals
- #1 Bangor Christian 18-0 vs. Winner #8 Schenck 7-11 vs #9 Stearns 7-11
- #2 Machias 16-2 vs. Winner #7 Narraguagus 9-9 vs. #10 Fort Fairfield 7-11
- #3 Central Aroostook 17-1 vs. #6 Woodland 9-9
- #4 Penobscot Valley 13-5 vs. #5 Southern Aroostook 14-4
Class S
Quarterfinals
- #1 Wisdom 17-1 vs. #8 Easton 6-12
- #2 Katahdin 16-2 vs. # 7 Van Buren 7-11
- #3 Jonesport-Beals 10-8 vs. #6 Shead 7-11
- #4 Deer Isle-Stonington 10-8 vs. #5 Ashland 10-8
South
Class A
Prelim
- #6 Westbrook 11-7 vs. #11 Massabesic 5-13
- #7 Thornton Academy 10-8 vs. #10 Kennebunk 7-11
- #8 Gorham 10-8 vs. #9 Scarborough 7-11
Quarterfinals
- #1 Cheverus 17-1 vs. Winner #8 Gorham 10-8 vs. #9 Scarborough 7-11
- #2 Sanford 16-2 vs. Winner #7 Thornton Academy 10-8 vs. #10 Kennebunk 7-11
- #3 South Portland 16-2 vs. Winner #6 Westbrook 11-7 vs. #11 Massabesic 5-13
- #4 Biddeford 15-3 vs. #5 Windham 12-6
Class B
Prelim
- #7 Leavitt 8-10 vs. #10 Lake Region 7-11
- #8 Freeport 8-10 vs. #9 Yarmouth 9-9
Quarterfinals
- #1 Gray-New Gloucester 17-1 vs. Winner #8 Freeport 8-10 vs. #9 Yarmouth 9-9
- #2 Oceanside 17-1 vs. Winner #7 Leavitt 8-10 vs. #10 Lake Region 7-11
- #3 York 12-6 vs. #6 Poland 12-6
- #4 Greely 13-5 vs. #5 Marshwood
Class C
Prelim
- #7 Dirigo 9-9 vs. #10 Traip Academy 6-12
- #8 Mount View 5-13 vs. #9 Hall-Dale 5-13
Quarterfinals
- #1 Spruce Mountain 17-1 vs. Winner #8 Mount View 5-13 vs. #9 Hall-Dale 5-13
- #2 Maranacook 15-3 vs. Winner #7 Dirigo 9-9 vs. #10 Traip Academy 6-12
- #3 Wells 16-2 vs. #6 Winslow 10-8
- #4 Oak Hill 12-6 vs. #5 Winthrop 9-9
Class D
Quarterfinals
- #1 Mt. Abram 15-3 vs. #8 NYA 5-13
- #2 Buckfield 15-3 vs. #7 Boothbay 5-13
- #3 Carrabec 15-3 vs. #6 Madison 9-9
- #4 Monmouth Academy 10-8 vs. #5 Old Orchard Beach 12-6
Class S
Quarterfinals
- #1 Valley 17-1 vs. #8 Rangelely Lakes 2-15
- #2 Forest Hills 14-4 vs. #7 Greenville 4-14
- #3 Vinalhaven 15-3 vs. #6 Pine Tree Academy 8-10
- #4 Temple Academy 11-7 vs. #5 North Haven 8-8
Boys
North
Class A
Quarterfinals
- #1 Camden Hills 17-1 vs. #8 Skowhegan 8-10
- #2 Edward Little 14-4 vs. #7 Hampden Academy 9-9
- #3 Brunswick 14-4 vs. #6 Mount Blue 10-8
- #4 Bangor 10-8 vs. #5 Lewiston 10-8
Class B
Prelim
- #8 Presque Isle 9-9 vs. #9 Nokomis 5-13
Quarterfinals
- #1 Cony 16-2 vs. Winner #8 Presque Isle 9-9 vs. #9 Nokomis 5-13
- #2 Hermon 16-2 vs. #7 Belfast 7-11
- #3 Gardiner 15-3 vs. #6 Erskine Academy 14-4
- #4 MDI 15-3 vs. #5 Ellsworth 14-4
Class C
Prelim
- #7 Orono 11-7 vs. #10 Bucksport 5-13
- #8 Calais 8-10 vs. #9 Dexter 8-10
Quarterfinals
- #1 Caribou 15-3 vs. Winner #8 Calais 8-10 vs. #9 Dexter 8-10
- #2 Mattanawcook Academy 15-3 vs. Winner #7 Orono 11-7 vs. #10 Bucksport 5-13
- #3 Fort Kent 12-6 vs. #6 Sumner 11-7
- #4 Foxcroft Academy 14-4 vs. #5 Washington Academy 11-7
Class D
Prelim
- #7 Penobscot Valley 11-7 vs. #10 Stearns 12-6
- #8 Central Aroostook 12-6 vs. #9 Schenck 10-8
Quarterfinals
- #1 Machias 17-1 vs. Winner #8 Central Aroostook 12-6 vs. #9 Schenck 10-8
- #2 Madawaska 15-3 vs. Winner #7 Penobscot Valley 11-7 vs. #10 Stearns 12-6
- #3 Fort Fairfield 15-3 vs. #6 Woodland 11-7
- #4 Bangor Christian 16-2 vs. #5 Hodgdon 12-6
Class S
Quarterfinals
- #1 Jonesport-Beals 11-7 vs. #8 Deer Isle-Stonington 2-16
- #2 Easton 12-6 vs. #7 Wisdom 5-13
- #3 Katahdin 10-8 vs. #6 Van Buren 5-13
- #4 Washburn 9-9 vs. #5 Shead 8-10
South
Class A
Prelim
- #6 Portland 12-6 vs. #11 Falmouth 7-11
- #7 Westbrook 13-5 vs. #10 Bonny Eagle 10-8
- #8 Scarborough 11-7 vs. #9 Kennebunk 11-7
Quarterfinals
- #1 Windham 16-2 vs. Winner #8 Scarborough 11-7 vs. #9 Kennebunk 11-7
- #2 Sanford 17-1 vs. Winner #7 Westbrook 13-5 vs. #10 Bonny Eagle 10-8
- #3 South Portland 15-3 vs. Winner #6 Portland 12-6 vs. #11 Falmouth 7-11
- #4 Thornton Academy 12-6 vs. #5 Cheverus 10-8
Class B
Prelim
- #7 Oceanside 9-9 vs. #10 Lincoln Academy 5-13
- #8 Cape Elizabeth 8-10 vs. #9 Gray-New Gloucester 6-12
Quarterfinals
- #1 York 17-1 vs. Winner #8 Cape Elizabeth 8-10 vs. #9 Gray-New Gloucester 6-12
- #2 Medomak Valley 15-3 vs. Winner #7 Oceanside 9-9 vs. #10 Lincoln Academy 5-13
- #3 Lake Region 15-3 vs. #6 Poland 12-6
- #4 Yarmouth 14-4 vs. #5 Leavitt 11-7
Class C
Prelim
- #7 Dirigo 11-7 vs. #10 Winslow 8-10
- #8 Oak Hill 9-9 vs. #9 Wells 9-9
Quarterfinals
- #1 Spruce Mountain 16-2 vs. Winner #8 Oak Hill 9-9 vs. #9 Wells 9-9
- #2 Hall-Dale 14-4 vs. #7 Dirigo 11-7 vs. #10 Winslow 8-10
- #3 Maranacook 14-4 vs. #6 Waynflete 9-8
- #4 Sacopee Valley 12-6 vs. #5 Mount View 11-7
Class D
Quarterfinals
- #1 Mount Abram 14-4 vs. #8 Old Orchard Beach 6-12
- #2 Monmouth Academy 13-5 vs. #7 Telstar 6-12
- #3 Madison 12-6 vs. #6 Buckfield 8-10
- #4 Carrabec 11-7 vs. #5 Wiscasset 13-5
Class S
Quarterfinals
- #1 Valley 16-2 vs. #8 Greenville 2-16
- #2 Pine Tree Academy 12-4 vs. #7 Rangeley Lakes
- #3 Forest Hills 12-6 vs. #6 Temple Academy 5-13
- #4 Islesboro 8-8 vs. #5 Vinalhaven 5-11
