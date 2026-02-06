The 2026 Maine Principal's Association High School Basketball Tourney tips off on Tuesday, February 10th in Bangor and Wednesday February 11th in Augusta with the inaugural Class S Quarterfinals.

Here are the Northern and Southern Maine Brackets for Class A - S for the Girls and Boys. Best of luck to all the teams and thanks to all the players and coaches for a great regular season and the hours of entertainment you brought to your respective communities. Best of luck to all in Tourney 2026

Girls

Northern Maine

Class A

Quarterfinals

#1 Mt. Ararat 17-1 vs. #8 Skowhegan 8-10

#2 Hampden Academy 14-4 vs. #7 Lewiston 9-9

#3 Camden Hills 15-3 vs. #6 Brunswick 7-11

#4 Edward Little 14-4 vs. #5 Bangor 13-5

Class B

Prelim

#8 Erskine Academy 14-4 vs. #9 Cony 10-8

Quarterfinals

#1 Gardiner 17-1 vs. Winner #8 Erskine Academy 14-4 vs. #9 Cony 10-8

#2 Old Town 14-4 vs. #7 Ellsworth 11-7

#3 Lawrence 13-5 vs. #6 MDI 12-6

#4 Presque Isle 13-5 vs. #5 Hermon 10-8

Class C

Prelim

#7 Sumner 8-10 vs. #10 Central 6-12

#8 Orono 7-11 vs. #9 Washington Academy 5-13

Quarterfinals

#1 Mattanawcook Academy 18-0 vs. Winner #8 Orono 7-11 vs. #9 Washington Academy 5-13

#2 GSA 16-2 vs. Winner #7 Sumner 8-10 vs. #10 Central 6-12

#3 Foxcroft Academy 15-3 vs. #6 Calais 8-10

#4 Dexter/PCHS 10-8 vs. #5 Caribou 9-9

Class D

Prelim

#7 Narraguagus 9-9 vs. #10 Fort Fairfield 7-11

#8 Schenck 7-11 vs #9 Stearns 7-11

Quarterfinals

#1 Bangor Christian 18-0 vs. Winner #8 Schenck 7-11 vs #9 Stearns 7-11

#2 Machias 16-2 vs. Winner #7 Narraguagus 9-9 vs. #10 Fort Fairfield 7-11

#3 Central Aroostook 17-1 vs. #6 Woodland 9-9

#4 Penobscot Valley 13-5 vs. #5 Southern Aroostook 14-4

Class S

Quarterfinals

#1 Wisdom 17-1 vs. #8 Easton 6-12

#2 Katahdin 16-2 vs. # 7 Van Buren 7-11

#3 Jonesport-Beals 10-8 vs. #6 Shead 7-11

#4 Deer Isle-Stonington 10-8 vs. #5 Ashland 10-8

South

Class A

Prelim

#6 Westbrook 11-7 vs. #11 Massabesic 5-13

#7 Thornton Academy 10-8 vs. #10 Kennebunk 7-11

#8 Gorham 10-8 vs. #9 Scarborough 7-11

Quarterfinals

#1 Cheverus 17-1 vs. Winner #8 Gorham 10-8 vs. #9 Scarborough 7-11

#2 Sanford 16-2 vs. Winner #7 Thornton Academy 10-8 vs. #10 Kennebunk 7-11

#3 South Portland 16-2 vs. Winner #6 Westbrook 11-7 vs. #11 Massabesic 5-13

#4 Biddeford 15-3 vs. #5 Windham 12-6

Class B

Prelim

#7 Leavitt 8-10 vs. #10 Lake Region 7-11

#8 Freeport 8-10 vs. #9 Yarmouth 9-9

Quarterfinals

#1 Gray-New Gloucester 17-1 vs. Winner #8 Freeport 8-10 vs. #9 Yarmouth 9-9

#2 Oceanside 17-1 vs. Winner #7 Leavitt 8-10 vs. #10 Lake Region 7-11

#3 York 12-6 vs. #6 Poland 12-6

#4 Greely 13-5 vs. #5 Marshwood

Class C

Prelim

#7 Dirigo 9-9 vs. #10 Traip Academy 6-12

#8 Mount View 5-13 vs. #9 Hall-Dale 5-13

Quarterfinals

#1 Spruce Mountain 17-1 vs. Winner #8 Mount View 5-13 vs. #9 Hall-Dale 5-13

#2 Maranacook 15-3 vs. Winner #7 Dirigo 9-9 vs. #10 Traip Academy 6-12

#3 Wells 16-2 vs. #6 Winslow 10-8

#4 Oak Hill 12-6 vs. #5 Winthrop 9-9

Class D

Quarterfinals

#1 Mt. Abram 15-3 vs. #8 NYA 5-13

#2 Buckfield 15-3 vs. #7 Boothbay 5-13

#3 Carrabec 15-3 vs. #6 Madison 9-9

#4 Monmouth Academy 10-8 vs. #5 Old Orchard Beach 12-6

Class S

Quarterfinals

#1 Valley 17-1 vs. #8 Rangelely Lakes 2-15

#2 Forest Hills 14-4 vs. #7 Greenville 4-14

#3 Vinalhaven 15-3 vs. #6 Pine Tree Academy 8-10

#4 Temple Academy 11-7 vs. #5 North Haven 8-8

Boys

North

Class A

Quarterfinals

#1 Camden Hills 17-1 vs. #8 Skowhegan 8-10

#2 Edward Little 14-4 vs. #7 Hampden Academy 9-9

#3 Brunswick 14-4 vs. #6 Mount Blue 10-8

#4 Bangor 10-8 vs. #5 Lewiston 10-8

Class B

Prelim

#8 Presque Isle 9-9 vs. #9 Nokomis 5-13

Quarterfinals

#1 Cony 16-2 vs. Winner #8 Presque Isle 9-9 vs. #9 Nokomis 5-13

#2 Hermon 16-2 vs. #7 Belfast 7-11

#3 Gardiner 15-3 vs. #6 Erskine Academy 14-4

#4 MDI 15-3 vs. #5 Ellsworth 14-4

Class C

Prelim

#7 Orono 11-7 vs. #10 Bucksport 5-13

#8 Calais 8-10 vs. #9 Dexter 8-10

Quarterfinals

#1 Caribou 15-3 vs. Winner #8 Calais 8-10 vs. #9 Dexter 8-10

#2 Mattanawcook Academy 15-3 vs. Winner #7 Orono 11-7 vs. #10 Bucksport 5-13

#3 Fort Kent 12-6 vs. #6 Sumner 11-7

#4 Foxcroft Academy 14-4 vs. #5 Washington Academy 11-7

Class D

Prelim

#7 Penobscot Valley 11-7 vs. #10 Stearns 12-6

#8 Central Aroostook 12-6 vs. #9 Schenck 10-8

Quarterfinals

#1 Machias 17-1 vs. Winner #8 Central Aroostook 12-6 vs. #9 Schenck 10-8

#2 Madawaska 15-3 vs. Winner #7 Penobscot Valley 11-7 vs. #10 Stearns 12-6

#3 Fort Fairfield 15-3 vs. #6 Woodland 11-7

#4 Bangor Christian 16-2 vs. #5 Hodgdon 12-6

Class S

Quarterfinals

#1 Jonesport-Beals 11-7 vs. #8 Deer Isle-Stonington 2-16

#2 Easton 12-6 vs. #7 Wisdom 5-13

#3 Katahdin 10-8 vs. #6 Van Buren 5-13

#4 Washburn 9-9 vs. #5 Shead 8-10

South

Class A

Prelim

#6 Portland 12-6 vs. #11 Falmouth 7-11

#7 Westbrook 13-5 vs. #10 Bonny Eagle 10-8

#8 Scarborough 11-7 vs. #9 Kennebunk 11-7

Quarterfinals

#1 Windham 16-2 vs. Winner #8 Scarborough 11-7 vs. #9 Kennebunk 11-7

#2 Sanford 17-1 vs. Winner #7 Westbrook 13-5 vs. #10 Bonny Eagle 10-8

#3 South Portland 15-3 vs. Winner #6 Portland 12-6 vs. #11 Falmouth 7-11

#4 Thornton Academy 12-6 vs. #5 Cheverus 10-8

Class B

Prelim

#7 Oceanside 9-9 vs. #10 Lincoln Academy 5-13

#8 Cape Elizabeth 8-10 vs. #9 Gray-New Gloucester 6-12

Quarterfinals

#1 York 17-1 vs. Winner #8 Cape Elizabeth 8-10 vs. #9 Gray-New Gloucester 6-12

#2 Medomak Valley 15-3 vs. Winner #7 Oceanside 9-9 vs. #10 Lincoln Academy 5-13

#3 Lake Region 15-3 vs. #6 Poland 12-6

#4 Yarmouth 14-4 vs. #5 Leavitt 11-7

Class C

Prelim

#7 Dirigo 11-7 vs. #10 Winslow 8-10

#8 Oak Hill 9-9 vs. #9 Wells 9-9

Quarterfinals

#1 Spruce Mountain 16-2 vs. Winner #8 Oak Hill 9-9 vs. #9 Wells 9-9

#2 Hall-Dale 14-4 vs. #7 Dirigo 11-7 vs. #10 Winslow 8-10

#3 Maranacook 14-4 vs. #6 Waynflete 9-8

#4 Sacopee Valley 12-6 vs. #5 Mount View 11-7

Class D

Quarterfinals

#1 Mount Abram 14-4 vs. #8 Old Orchard Beach 6-12

#2 Monmouth Academy 13-5 vs. #7 Telstar 6-12

#3 Madison 12-6 vs. #6 Buckfield 8-10

#4 Carrabec 11-7 vs. #5 Wiscasset 13-5

Class S

Quarterfinals

#1 Valley 16-2 vs. #8 Greenville 2-16

#2 Pine Tree Academy 12-4 vs. #7 Rangeley Lakes

#3 Forest Hills 12-6 vs. #6 Temple Academy 5-13

#4 Islesboro 8-8 vs. #5 Vinalhaven 5-11

