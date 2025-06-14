With the game tied 4-4 at Coffin Field in Brewer, the #7 Edward Little Red Eddies scored 3 runs in the 8th inning to beat the #3 Brewer Witches 7-4 in a Class A Semifinal.

Edward Little outhit Brewer 16-8, with the teams combining for 7 errors.

Sara Young took the loss for the Witches. She went 8.0 innings allowing 16 hits and 7 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out 5 and didn't walk a batter.

Kassidy Lobb started in the circle for Edward Little. She went 4.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 runs, both unearned. She truck out 3 and walked 1. Chloe Leblanc picked up the win in relief, tossing 4.0 innings. She allowed 3 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 5 and didn't walk a batter.

Jordin Williams hit a solo homer for Brewer. Jillian Ford was 2-4 with a triple. Audrey Loupin had a pair of singles. Olivia Bragdon, Emma Jameson and Madison Shaw all singled.

Lauren Bolduc paced the Red Eddies at the plate. She was 3-3. Alexis Kelsea had a pair of hits, including a double. Emily Poulin, Chloe LeBlanc and Allison Michaud each had a pair of singles. Kassidy Lobb, Kylee LeBrun and Nellie Feeney each had a single.

Brewer's season comes to a close with a 12-6 record.

Edward Little will take on the top-seeded Bangor Rams (14-4) at Central Maine Community College in Auburn at 6:30 p.m. in the Class A Regional Finals on Tuesday, June 17th.

