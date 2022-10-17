3 Class C Girls Soccer Teams – Bucksport, MCI and Houlton Finish the Season Undefeated
Congratulations to the Bucksport Golden Bucks, MCI Huskies and Houlton Shiretowners, whose Girls Soccer Teams finished the 2022-23 regular season undefeated and untied with 14-0 records.
Bucksport finished 14-0 outscoring their opponents 129-3
MCI finished 14-0 outscoring their opponents 117-6
Houlton finished 14-0 outscoring their opponents 83-4
Bucksport will finish the season atop the Class C Heal Point North Standings with MCI in 2nd place. Houlton will finish 3rd or 4th pending the outcome of the Central-PCHS game on October 18th.
