3 Class C Girls Soccer Teams – Bucksport, MCI and Houlton Finish the Season Undefeated

Congratulations to the Bucksport Golden Bucks, MCI Huskies and Houlton Shiretowners, whose Girls Soccer Teams finished the 2022-23 regular season undefeated and untied with 14-0 records.

Bucksport finished 14-0 outscoring their opponents 129-3

MCI finished 14-0 outscoring their opponents 117-6

Houlton finished 14-0 outscoring their opponents 83-4

Bucksport will finish the season atop the Class C Heal Point North Standings with MCI in 2nd place. Houlton will finish 3rd or 4th pending the outcome of the Central-PCHS game on October 18th.

