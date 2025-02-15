#3 Wisdom Girls Sink 23 Free Throws to Beat #6 Ashland 45-36 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #3 Wisdom Girls went 23-28 from the free throw line with Ava Lerman going 18-20 to beat #6 Ashland 45-36 in the first Class D Quarterfinal from the Cross Insurance Center on Saturday, February 15th.
Ashland led 14-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The game was tied 31-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Wisdom was led by Ava Lerman with 22 points. Emma Soucy with 10 points including 2 3-pointers.
Ashland was led by Addison LaBelle with 19 points. Sadie Trans had 8 points, going 6-8 from the free throw line. The Hornets were8-16 from the free throw line.
Wisdom will play in a Class D semifinal against the winner of the #2 Central Aroostook - #10 Jonesport-Beals Quarterfinal on Wednesday morning, February 10th at 10 a.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ashland Girls
|14
|12
|5
|5
|36
|Wisdom Girls
|8
|11
|12
|14
|45
Box Score
Ashland
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Emma Doughty
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Layla Burby
|2
|1
|-
|-
|2
|Addison LaBelle
|19
|9
|-
|1
|2
|Angel Hafford
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Abby Doughty
|7
|3
|-
|1
|2
|Sadie Trams
|8
|1
|-
|6
|8
|Ariahanna Good
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Delilah Janoch
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Addison Cray
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nevaeh Guilbeault
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grace Routhier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ava White
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|36
|14
|-
|8
|16
Wisdom
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Madi Cyr
|3
|-
|-
|3
|6
|Danielle Deprey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ava Lerman
|22
|2
|-
|18
|20
|Hanna Martin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emma Soucy
|10
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Peyton Roy Wilcox
|8
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Kayleigh Michaud
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ellie Cyr
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kelsie Daigle
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Eliza Dube
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|45
|8
|2
|23
|28
Check out the photos from the game
Wisdom-Ashland Girls Basketball
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper