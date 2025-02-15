#3 Wisdom Girls Sink 23 Free Throws to Beat #6 Ashland 45-36 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 15, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

The #3 Wisdom Girls went 23-28 from the free throw line with Ava Lerman going 18-20 to beat #6 Ashland 45-36 in the first Class D Quarterfinal from the Cross Insurance Center on Saturday, February 15th.

Ashland led 14-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The game was tied 31-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Wisdom was led by Ava Lerman with 22 points. Emma Soucy with 10 points including 2 3-pointers.

Ashland was led by Addison LaBelle with 19 points. Sadie Trans had 8 points, going 6-8 from the free throw line. The Hornets were8-16 from the free throw line.

Wisdom will play in a Class D semifinal against the winner of the #2 Central Aroostook - #10 Jonesport-Beals Quarterfinal on Wednesday morning, February 10th at 10 a.m.

Line Score

1234T
Ashland Girls14125536
Wisdom Girls811121445

 

Box Score

Ashland

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Emma Doughty0----
Layla Burby21--2
Addison LaBelle199-12
Angel Hafford0----
Abby Doughty73-12
Sadie Trams81-68
Ariahanna Good0----
Delilah Janoch0---2
Addison Cray0----
Nevaeh Guilbeault0----
Grace Routhier0----
Ava White0----
TOTALS3614-816

Wisdom

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Madi Cyr3--36
Danielle Deprey0----
Ava Lerman222-1820
Hanna Martin0----
Emma Soucy101222
Peyton Roy Wilcox84---
Kayleigh Michaud0----
Ellie Cyr0----
Kelsie Daigle21---
Eliza Dube0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS45822328

 

Check out the photos from the game

Wisdom-Ashland Girls Basketball

The #3 Wisdom Pioneers took on the #6 Ashland Hornets on Saturday morning, February 15th at the Cross Insurance Center in a Class D Quarterfinal game.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

