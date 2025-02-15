3 Wisdom Girls Sink 23 Free Throws to Beat #6 Ashland 45-36 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #3 Wisdom Girls went 23-28 from the free throw line with Ava Lerman going 18-20 to beat #6 Ashland 45-36 in the first Class D Quarterfinal from the Cross Insurance Center on Saturday, February 15th.

Ashland led 14-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The game was tied 31-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Wisdom was led by Ava Lerman with 22 points. Emma Soucy with 10 points including 2 3-pointers.

Ashland was led by Addison LaBelle with 19 points. Sadie Trans had 8 points, going 6-8 from the free throw line. The Hornets were8-16 from the free throw line.

Wisdom will play in a Class D semifinal against the winner of the #2 Central Aroostook - #10 Jonesport-Beals Quarterfinal on Wednesday morning, February 10th at 10 a.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ashland Girls 14 12 5 5 36 Wisdom Girls 8 11 12 14 45

Box Score

Ashland

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Emma Doughty 0 - - - - Layla Burby 2 1 - - 2 Addison LaBelle 19 9 - 1 2 Angel Hafford 0 - - - - Abby Doughty 7 3 - 1 2 Sadie Trams 8 1 - 6 8 Ariahanna Good 0 - - - - Delilah Janoch 0 - - - 2 Addison Cray 0 - - - - Nevaeh Guilbeault 0 - - - - Grace Routhier 0 - - - - Ava White 0 - - - - TOTALS 36 14 - 8 16

Wisdom

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Madi Cyr 3 - - 3 6 Danielle Deprey 0 - - - - Ava Lerman 22 2 - 18 20 Hanna Martin 0 - - - - Emma Soucy 10 1 2 2 2 Peyton Roy Wilcox 8 4 - - - Kayleigh Michaud 0 - - - - Ellie Cyr 0 - - - - Kelsie Daigle 2 1 - - - Eliza Dube 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 45 8 2 23 28

Check out the photos from the game