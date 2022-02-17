#4 Bangor Girls Defeat #5 Windham 42-31 [STATS]
The #4 Bangor Girls Basketball Team rallied from a 12-9 1st Quarter deficit to beat the #5 Windham Eagles to advance to the Class AA North semifinals on Wednesday night, February 16th at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor.
Windham led 12-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Bangor outscored them 9-2 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 18-14 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 27-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor was paced by Abbie Quinn with 17 points, while Emmie Streams finished with 10 points. The Rams were 10-21 from the free throw line. Bangor had 2 3-pointers, both by Laela Martinez
Windham was led by Sarah Talon who had a game-high 18 points. Carly Morey had 5 points. The Eagles were 2-5 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, that by Morey.
Bangor, now 13-6 will face the top seeded Oxford Hills Vikings on Wednesday, February 23rd in the Class AA Semifinals
Windham's season comes to a close with a 11-8 record.
Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Windham Girls
|12
|2
|4
|13
|31
|Bangor Girls
|9
|9
|9
|15
|42
Box Score
Windham
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Elizabeth Levesque
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Mallory Muse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Sarah Talon
|18
|8
|8
|0
|2
|4
|13
|Abbey Thornton
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Carly Morey
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|Sarah Bell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Kylie Garrison
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|25
|Stella Jarvais
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Riley Shaw
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kelsi Gerry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|31
|14
|13
|1
|2
|5
Bangor
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Carmen Maddix
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Emmie Streams
|10
|2
|2
|0
|6
|10
|4
|Samantha Erb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Cassidy Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Laela Martinez
|9
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|20
|Rae Barron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Lane Barron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Mimi Quinn
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Lily Chandler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Taylor Coombs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Lily Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Abbie Quinn
|17
|7
|7
|0
|3
|9
|TOTALS
|42
|15
|13
|2
|10
|21