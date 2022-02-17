#4 Bangor Girls Defeat #5 Windham 42-31 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #4 Bangor Girls Basketball Team rallied from a 12-9 1st Quarter deficit to beat the #5 Windham Eagles to advance to the Class AA North semifinals on Wednesday night, February 16th at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor.

Windham led 12-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Bangor outscored them 9-2 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 18-14 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 27-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was paced by Abbie Quinn with 17 points, while Emmie Streams finished with 10 points. The Rams were 10-21 from the free throw line. Bangor had 2 3-pointers, both by Laela Martinez

Windham was led by Sarah Talon who had a game-high 18 points. Carly Morey had 5 points. The Eagles were 2-5 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, that by Morey.

Bangor, now 13-6 will face the top seeded Oxford Hills Vikings on Wednesday, February 23rd in the Class AA Semifinals

Windham's season comes to a close with a 11-8 record.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats

Line Score

1234T
Windham Girls12241331
Bangor Girls9991542

Box Score

Windham

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Elizabeth Levesque000000
10Mallory Muse000000
12Sarah Talon1888024
13Abbey Thornton422000
14Carly Morey521100
21Sarah Bell000000
23Kylie Garrison211001
25Stella Jarvais211000
30Riley Shaw000000
33Kelsi Gerry000000
TOTALS311413125

Bangor

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Carmen Maddix000000
3Emmie Streams10220610
4Samantha Erb000000
10Cassidy Ireland000000
12Laela Martinez931212
20Rae Barron000000
21Lane Barron000000
23Mimi Quinn633000
24Lily Chandler000000
30Taylor Coombs000000
32Lily Rice000000
33Abbie Quinn1777039
TOTALS42151321021

