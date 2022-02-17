4 Bangor Girls Defeat #5 Windham 42-31 [STATS]

The #4 Bangor Girls Basketball Team rallied from a 12-9 1st Quarter deficit to beat the #5 Windham Eagles to advance to the Class AA North semifinals on Wednesday night, February 16th at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor.

Windham led 12-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Bangor outscored them 9-2 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 18-14 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 27-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was paced by Abbie Quinn with 17 points, while Emmie Streams finished with 10 points. The Rams were 10-21 from the free throw line. Bangor had 2 3-pointers, both by Laela Martinez

Windham was led by Sarah Talon who had a game-high 18 points. Carly Morey had 5 points. The Eagles were 2-5 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, that by Morey.

Bangor, now 13-6 will face the top seeded Oxford Hills Vikings on Wednesday, February 23rd in the Class AA Semifinals

Windham's season comes to a close with a 11-8 record.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Windham Girls 12 2 4 13 31 Bangor Girls 9 9 9 15 42

Box Score

Windham

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Elizabeth Levesque 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Mallory Muse 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Sarah Talon 18 8 8 0 2 4 13 Abbey Thornton 4 2 2 0 0 0 14 Carly Morey 5 2 1 1 0 0 21 Sarah Bell 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Kylie Garrison 2 1 1 0 0 1 25 Stella Jarvais 2 1 1 0 0 0 30 Riley Shaw 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Kelsi Gerry 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 31 14 13 1 2 5

Bangor

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Carmen Maddix 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Emmie Streams 10 2 2 0 6 10 4 Samantha Erb 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Cassidy Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Laela Martinez 9 3 1 2 1 2 20 Rae Barron 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Lane Barron 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Mimi Quinn 6 3 3 0 0 0 24 Lily Chandler 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Taylor Coombs 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Lily Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Abbie Quinn 17 7 7 0 3 9 TOTALS 42 15 13 2 10 21