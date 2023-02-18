#5 Houlton Girls Beat #4 Washington Academy 54-32 Going 25-36 from Free Throw Line [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

#5 Houlton Girls Beat #4 Washington Academy 54-32 Going 25-36 from Free Throw Line [STATS & PHOTOS]

Washington Academy-Houlton Girls Quarterfinals February 18, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The #5 Houlton Shiretowners went 25-36 from the free throw line including a near perfect 17-23 in the 1st Half and beat the #4 Washington Academy Raiders 54-32 in a Class B Girls Quarterfinal on Saturday morning, February 18th.

Houlton led 13-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Shiretowners were up 43-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Houlton was led by Amelia Callnan with 13 points, including a 3-pointer and was 4-7 from the free throw line. Kaitlyn Kenney had 10 points and was 6-6 from the free throw line. Mylee Sylvia had 8 points and was 6-8 from the free throw line. Danni Espenscheid had 2 3-pointers.

Washington Academy was led by Sarah Moulton and Chloe Kilton with 6 points each. Chloe Dinsmore and Chloe Kilton each had a 3-pointers. The Raiders were 6-10 from the free throw line.

Washington Academy's season comes to a conclusion with a 11-8 record.

Houlton, now 11-9 advances to the Class B North Semifinals where they will play the winner of the #1 Old Town - #8 Presque Isle Quarterfinal on Wednesday morning, February 22nd at 11:30 a.m.

Line Score

1234T
Houlton Girls1316141154
Washington Academy Girls7119532

 

Box Score

Houlton

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Macy Cram0----
Amelia Callnan133147
Leah Swallow0----
Mylee Sylvia81-68
Gabby Gentle71-55
Drew Warman42--1
Danni Espenscheid6-2-2
Emma Swallow51-33
Kaitlyn Kenney102-66
Lily Brewer0----
Camille Callnan1--12
Payton Collins0----
Tori Ervin0---2
TEAM0----
TOTALS541032536

Washington Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Chloe Kilton61112
Addie Williams0----
Miranda Cheney0----
Sarah Moulton62-25
Chloe Dinsmore511--
Savannah Crowley0----
Rachel Vose31-11
Avery Kates0----
Kristen Smith0----
Grace Gray0----
Marissa Cates63---
Reese Crosman42---
Daniela Myers0----
Meadow Rohde2--22
Yagmor Boluraski0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS32102610

 

Check out the photos from the game

Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament, High School Sports, Tournament Scoreboard
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket