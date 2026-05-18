Here are the Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through Sunday, May 17th.

Class A North

Top 8 teams qualify for playoffs

Oxford Hills 0-9 65.000 Edward Little 9-2 61.083 Lewiston 8-3 52.188 Skowhegan 8-3 45.703 Brewer 5-5 32.500 Mt. Blue 2-6 20.156 Bangor 4-7 19.766 Hampden Academy 6-4 18.984 Camden Hills 6-4 9.375 Mt. Ararat 3-6 1.875 Brunswick 0-10 0.000 Messalonskee 0.8 0.000

Class A South

Top 11 teams qualify for playoffs

Cheverus 8-0 67.188 Gorham 7-2 43.438 Bonny Eagle 6-2 36.563 Scarborough 7-3 35.000 Westbrook 6-2 28.750 Windham 6-3 27.813 South Portland 6-2 23.125 Massabesic 5-4 17.813 Biddeford 4-5 16.250 Kennebunk 4-7 9.064 Marshwood 2-7 8.483 Thornton Academy 4-5 5.983 Noble 1-7 0.625 Sanford 0-9 0.000 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 0-8 0.000 Deering/Portland 0-8 0.000

Class B North

Top 10 teams qualify for playoffs

Gardiner 7-1 54.083 Hermon 6-1 37.422 Belfast 5-3 35.780 Ellsworth 5-3 34.219 Old Town 6-2 25.234 Nokomis 6-4 24.743 Cony 6-4 18.438 MDI 5-5 14.688 Presque Isle 2-4 13.359 Foxcroft Academy 2-8 8.828 Lawrence 5-5 8.750 John Bapst 4-6 6.406 Caribou 1-6 2.656 Waterville 0-9 0.000 Oceanside 0-8 0.000

Class B South

Top 11 teams qualify for playoffs

Medomak Valley 10-0 60.967 Leavitt 7-3 51.979 Poland 7-3 41.922 Lake Region 7-4 38.635 York 5-1 32.111 Erskine Academy 7-2 28.285 Freeport 5-4 14.964 Mountain Valley 3-2 14.833 Fryeburg Academy 4-5 14.547 Yarmouth 4-4 12.278 Spruce Mountain 3-4 9.400 Morse 1-6 4.917 Gray-New Gloucester 3-5 4.222 Greely 3-4 2.917 Wells 1-8 0.667 Lincoln Academy 0-7 0.000

Class C North

Top 10 teams qualify for the playoffs

Bucksport 10-1 71.981 Washington Academy 10-1 67.267 Narraguagus 7-3 37.545 Mattanawcook Academy 7-1 30.469 Houlton/GHCA 6-1 29.038 Central 7-1 27.031 Sumner 5-2 23.737 Winslow 4-4 15.333 Orono 5-4 12.729 MCI 4-7 12.417 Mount View 4-6 9.017 Dexter 2-6 1.250 Fort Kent 2-8 1.250 Calais 1-7 0.625 GSA 0-9 0.000

Class C South

Top 8 teams qualify for the playoffs

Dirigo 9-0 41.437 Telstar/Gould 6-0 33.193 Lisbon 7-1 27.307 Old Orchard Beach 6-3 24.531 Sacopee Valley 4-6 21.979 Carrabec 5-5 21.226 Oak Hill 5-4 19.922 Monmouth Academy 6-2 17.047 Maranacook 1-7 6.578 Hall-Dale 1-6 5.703 Mt. Abram 1-6 1.500 Winthrop/Kents Hill 0-6 0.000

Class D North

Top 14 teams qualify for the playoffs

Penobscot Valley 7-0 32.908 Katahdin 6-0 27.692 Machias 6-3 24.668 Wisdom 5-2 21.083 Jonesport-Beals 5-4 20.013 Penquis Valley 4-3 19.821 Fort Fairfield 7-0 19.309 Stearns 5-2 18.158 Lee Academy 6-2 14.528 Bangor Christian 4-5 13.750 Woodland 4-3 9.754 Southern Aroostook 2-7 8.673 Ashland 2-3 8.673 Washburn/Easton 4-3 7.653 Central Aroostook 2-4 5.604 Hodgdon 1-5 3.736 Deer Isle-Stonington 3-7 2.768 Shead 1-6 1.735 Schenck 1-4 0.714 Piscataquis 0-10 0.000 Madawaska 0-7 0.000

Class D South

Top 8 teams qualify for the playoffs

North Yarmouth Academy 8-1 45.167 Buckfield 7-2 39.274 Vinalhaven 7-1 27.1118 Forest Hills 6-2 23.791 Madison 4-5 12.600 Richmond 3-3 8.404 Valley 2-6 5.502 Temple Academy 3-4 4.519 Rangeley Lakes 2-8 1.538 Greenville 1-4 0.714 Searsport 1-7 0.714 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0-8 0.000

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