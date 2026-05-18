Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings &#8211; May 17

Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings – May 17

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Here are the Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through Sunday, May 17th.

Class A North

Top 8 teams qualify for playoffs

  1. Oxford Hills 0-9  65.000
  2. Edward Little 9-2  61.083
  3. Lewiston 8-3  52.188
  4. Skowhegan 8-3  45.703
  5. Brewer 5-5  32.500
  6. Mt. Blue 2-6  20.156
  7. Bangor 4-7  19.766
  8. Hampden Academy 6-4  18.984
  9. Camden Hills 6-4  9.375
  10. Mt. Ararat 3-6  1.875
  11. Brunswick 0-10  0.000
  12. Messalonskee 0.8  0.000

Class A South

Top 11 teams qualify for playoffs

  1. Cheverus 8-0  67.188
  2. Gorham 7-2  43.438
  3. Bonny Eagle 6-2  36.563
  4. Scarborough 7-3 35.000
  5. Westbrook 6-2 28.750
  6. Windham 6-3  27.813
  7. South Portland 6-2  23.125
  8. Massabesic 5-4  17.813
  9. Biddeford 4-5  16.250
  10. Kennebunk 4-7  9.064
  11. Marshwood 2-7  8.483
  12. Thornton Academy 4-5  5.983
  13. Noble 1-7  0.625
  14. Sanford 0-9  0.000
  15. Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 0-8  0.000
  16. Deering/Portland 0-8  0.000

Class B North

Top 10 teams qualify for playoffs

  1. Gardiner 7-1  54.083
  2. Hermon 6-1  37.422
  3. Belfast 5-3  35.780
  4. Ellsworth 5-3  34.219
  5. Old Town 6-2  25.234
  6. Nokomis 6-4  24.743
  7. Cony 6-4  18.438
  8. MDI 5-5 14.688
  9. Presque Isle 2-4  13.359
  10. Foxcroft Academy 2-8  8.828
  11. Lawrence 5-5  8.750
  12. John Bapst 4-6  6.406
  13. Caribou 1-6  2.656
  14. Waterville 0-9  0.000
  15. Oceanside 0-8  0.000

Class B South

Top 11 teams qualify for playoffs

  1. Medomak Valley 10-0  60.967
  2. Leavitt 7-3  51.979
  3. Poland 7-3  41.922
  4. Lake Region 7-4  38.635
  5. York 5-1  32.111
  6. Erskine Academy 7-2  28.285
  7. Freeport 5-4  14.964
  8. Mountain Valley 3-2  14.833
  9. Fryeburg Academy 4-5  14.547
  10. Yarmouth 4-4  12.278
  11. Spruce Mountain 3-4  9.400
  12. Morse 1-6  4.917
  13. Gray-New Gloucester 3-5  4.222
  14. Greely 3-4  2.917
  15. Wells 1-8  0.667
  16. Lincoln Academy 0-7  0.000

Class C North

Top 10 teams qualify for the playoffs

  1. Bucksport 10-1  71.981
  2. Washington Academy 10-1  67.267
  3. Narraguagus 7-3  37.545
  4. Mattanawcook Academy 7-1  30.469
  5. Houlton/GHCA 6-1  29.038
  6. Central 7-1  27.031
  7. Sumner 5-2  23.737
  8. Winslow 4-4 15.333
  9. Orono 5-4  12.729
  10. MCI 4-7  12.417
  11. Mount View 4-6  9.017
  12. Dexter 2-6  1.250
  13. Fort Kent 2-8  1.250
  14. Calais 1-7  0.625
  15. GSA 0-9  0.000

Class C South

Top 8 teams qualify for the playoffs

  1. Dirigo 9-0  41.437
  2. Telstar/Gould 6-0  33.193
  3. Lisbon 7-1  27.307
  4. Old Orchard Beach 6-3  24.531
  5. Sacopee Valley 4-6  21.979
  6. Carrabec 5-5  21.226
  7. Oak Hill 5-4  19.922
  8. Monmouth Academy 6-2 17.047
  9. Maranacook 1-7  6.578
  10. Hall-Dale 1-6  5.703
  11. Mt. Abram 1-6  1.500
  12. Winthrop/Kents Hill 0-6  0.000

Class D North

Top 14 teams qualify for the playoffs

  1. Penobscot Valley 7-0 32.908
  2. Katahdin 6-0  27.692
  3. Machias 6-3  24.668
  4. Wisdom 5-2  21.083
  5. Jonesport-Beals 5-4  20.013
  6. Penquis Valley 4-3  19.821
  7. Fort Fairfield 7-0  19.309
  8. Stearns 5-2  18.158
  9. Lee Academy 6-2  14.528
  10. Bangor Christian 4-5  13.750
  11. Woodland 4-3  9.754
  12. Southern Aroostook 2-7  8.673
  13. Ashland 2-3  8.673
  14. Washburn/Easton 4-3  7.653
  15. Central Aroostook 2-4  5.604
  16. Hodgdon 1-5  3.736
  17. Deer Isle-Stonington 3-7  2.768
  18. Shead 1-6  1.735
  19. Schenck 1-4  0.714
  20. Piscataquis 0-10  0.000
  21. Madawaska 0-7  0.000

Class D South

Top 8 teams qualify for the playoffs

  1. North Yarmouth Academy 8-1  45.167
  2. Buckfield 7-2  39.274
  3. Vinalhaven 7-1  27.1118
  4. Forest Hills 6-2  23.791
  5. Madison 4-5  12.600
  6. Richmond 3-3  8.404
  7. Valley 2-6  5.502
  8. Temple Academy 3-4  4.519
  9. Rangeley Lakes 2-8  1.538
  10. Greenville 1-4  0.714
  11. Searsport 1-7  0.714
  12. Wiscasset/Boothbay 0-8  0.000
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Categories: High School Softball, High School Sports

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