Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings – May 17
Here are the Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through Sunday, May 17th.
Class A North
Top 8 teams qualify for playoffs
- Oxford Hills 0-9 65.000
- Edward Little 9-2 61.083
- Lewiston 8-3 52.188
- Skowhegan 8-3 45.703
- Brewer 5-5 32.500
- Mt. Blue 2-6 20.156
- Bangor 4-7 19.766
- Hampden Academy 6-4 18.984
- Camden Hills 6-4 9.375
- Mt. Ararat 3-6 1.875
- Brunswick 0-10 0.000
- Messalonskee 0.8 0.000
Class A South
Top 11 teams qualify for playoffs
- Cheverus 8-0 67.188
- Gorham 7-2 43.438
- Bonny Eagle 6-2 36.563
- Scarborough 7-3 35.000
- Westbrook 6-2 28.750
- Windham 6-3 27.813
- South Portland 6-2 23.125
- Massabesic 5-4 17.813
- Biddeford 4-5 16.250
- Kennebunk 4-7 9.064
- Marshwood 2-7 8.483
- Thornton Academy 4-5 5.983
- Noble 1-7 0.625
- Sanford 0-9 0.000
- Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 0-8 0.000
- Deering/Portland 0-8 0.000
Class B North
Top 10 teams qualify for playoffs
- Gardiner 7-1 54.083
- Hermon 6-1 37.422
- Belfast 5-3 35.780
- Ellsworth 5-3 34.219
- Old Town 6-2 25.234
- Nokomis 6-4 24.743
- Cony 6-4 18.438
- MDI 5-5 14.688
- Presque Isle 2-4 13.359
- Foxcroft Academy 2-8 8.828
- Lawrence 5-5 8.750
- John Bapst 4-6 6.406
- Caribou 1-6 2.656
- Waterville 0-9 0.000
- Oceanside 0-8 0.000
Class B South
Top 11 teams qualify for playoffs
- Medomak Valley 10-0 60.967
- Leavitt 7-3 51.979
- Poland 7-3 41.922
- Lake Region 7-4 38.635
- York 5-1 32.111
- Erskine Academy 7-2 28.285
- Freeport 5-4 14.964
- Mountain Valley 3-2 14.833
- Fryeburg Academy 4-5 14.547
- Yarmouth 4-4 12.278
- Spruce Mountain 3-4 9.400
- Morse 1-6 4.917
- Gray-New Gloucester 3-5 4.222
- Greely 3-4 2.917
- Wells 1-8 0.667
- Lincoln Academy 0-7 0.000
Class C North
Top 10 teams qualify for the playoffs
- Bucksport 10-1 71.981
- Washington Academy 10-1 67.267
- Narraguagus 7-3 37.545
- Mattanawcook Academy 7-1 30.469
- Houlton/GHCA 6-1 29.038
- Central 7-1 27.031
- Sumner 5-2 23.737
- Winslow 4-4 15.333
- Orono 5-4 12.729
- MCI 4-7 12.417
- Mount View 4-6 9.017
- Dexter 2-6 1.250
- Fort Kent 2-8 1.250
- Calais 1-7 0.625
- GSA 0-9 0.000
Class C South
Top 8 teams qualify for the playoffs
- Dirigo 9-0 41.437
- Telstar/Gould 6-0 33.193
- Lisbon 7-1 27.307
- Old Orchard Beach 6-3 24.531
- Sacopee Valley 4-6 21.979
- Carrabec 5-5 21.226
- Oak Hill 5-4 19.922
- Monmouth Academy 6-2 17.047
- Maranacook 1-7 6.578
- Hall-Dale 1-6 5.703
- Mt. Abram 1-6 1.500
- Winthrop/Kents Hill 0-6 0.000
Class D North
Top 14 teams qualify for the playoffs
- Penobscot Valley 7-0 32.908
- Katahdin 6-0 27.692
- Machias 6-3 24.668
- Wisdom 5-2 21.083
- Jonesport-Beals 5-4 20.013
- Penquis Valley 4-3 19.821
- Fort Fairfield 7-0 19.309
- Stearns 5-2 18.158
- Lee Academy 6-2 14.528
- Bangor Christian 4-5 13.750
- Woodland 4-3 9.754
- Southern Aroostook 2-7 8.673
- Ashland 2-3 8.673
- Washburn/Easton 4-3 7.653
- Central Aroostook 2-4 5.604
- Hodgdon 1-5 3.736
- Deer Isle-Stonington 3-7 2.768
- Shead 1-6 1.735
- Schenck 1-4 0.714
- Piscataquis 0-10 0.000
- Madawaska 0-7 0.000
Class D South
Top 8 teams qualify for the playoffs
- North Yarmouth Academy 8-1 45.167
- Buckfield 7-2 39.274
- Vinalhaven 7-1 27.1118
- Forest Hills 6-2 23.791
- Madison 4-5 12.600
- Richmond 3-3 8.404
- Valley 2-6 5.502
- Temple Academy 3-4 4.519
- Rangeley Lakes 2-8 1.538
- Greenville 1-4 0.714
- Searsport 1-7 0.714
- Wiscasset/Boothbay 0-8 0.000
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