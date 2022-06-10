6 Hermon Hawks Nip #3 MDI 2-1 in Class B North Quarterfinals [PHOTOS]

The #6 Hermon Hawks nipped the #3 MDI Trojans 2-1 in 8 innings in Bar Harbor on Friday, June 10th

Hermon scored 1st in the 4th inning with MDI tying the score in the bottom of the 6th. The Hawks scored in the 8th on a bunt single with Molly Simcox scoring

Addy Boyce was in the circle for MDI. She went 5.2 innings, striking out 11 and walking 2. She allowed 2 hits and 1 earned run. Bailey Goodell came on in relief, going the last 2.1 innings. She allowed 2 hits, striking out 6 and walking 2.

Lyndsey Reed was in the circle for Hermon. She pitched the complete game, allowing 6 hits and 1 unearned run. She struck out 9 and walked 1.

Mollie Gray had a double and single for MDI. Lily James had 2 singles. Leah Carroll and Grace Horner had singles for MDI

Lindsay Reed helped herself at the plate with 2 singles. Molly Simcox and Faith Coombs each had a single.

Hermon, now 10-8 will play at Ellsworth in the Class B North semifinals on Saturday, June 11th at 4 p.m.

MDI's season comes to an end with a 13-5 record.

Check out the photos from the game