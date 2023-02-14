6 MDI Girls Defeat #11 Belfast 54-40 [STATS & PHOTOS]

#6 MDI Girls Defeat #11 Belfast 54-40 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

February 14, 2023 Photo Walter Churchill

The #6 MDI Girls Basketball Team defeated #11 Belfast 54-40 on Tuesday night, February 14th at Bernard Parady Gymnasium to advance to the Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday against #3 Ellsworth.

MDI led at the end of the 1st Quarter 14-7 and then led 31-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 45-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Lexie Tozier with 17 points. Mollie Gray had 12 points with a 3-pointer. Emma Simard had 9 points, draining 3 3-pointers. Alexsandra Hanley hit a 3-pointer. MDI was 5-9 from the free throw line.

Belfast was led by Julie Darres with 12 points while Audri Goodwin had 10 points. Danica Gray and Halle Tripp each had 2 3-pointers for the Lions, while Jaiden Philbrook also had a 3-pointer. The Lions were 4-8 from the free throw line.

Belfast's season comes to an end with the loss and a 9-10 record.

MDI is now 11-8 and will play #3 Ellsworth, to begin Tourney 2023 on Friday, February 17th at 4 p.m. from the Cross Insurance Center. We will broadcast that game on AM 1370 WDEA, with the pregame starting at 3:45. The game will also be broadcast on our free downloadable APP, on WDEA Internet Radio and on any Alexa enabled device

Line Score

1234T
Belfast Girls11715740
MDI Girls141714954

 

Box Score

Belfast

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Gabby Genther0----
Alanna Nichols0----
Jocelyn Mackay0----
Danica Gray6-2-2
Maddie Deans0----
Julie Darres125-22
Audri Goodwin103112
Peyton Wadsworth0----
Madi Goodwin0----
Jaiden Philbrook61112
Gracie Moore0----
Halle Tripp6-2--
TEAM0----
TOTALS409648

MDI.

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Mia  Shaw42---
Nora Paulsen0----
Kelsea Noyes0----
Mallory Dunbar0----
Lexi Tozier177-34
Emma Simard9-3--
Soren Hopkins-Goff0----
Mollie Gray124114
Sophia Brophy63---
Lily Norwood0----
Alexsandra Hanley61111
TEAM0----
TOTALS5417559

 

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

MDI-Belfast Girls Prelim Game

The #6 MDI Trojans Girls Basketball Team played host to #11 Belfast in a Class B North Prelim game on Tuesday, February 14, 2023
