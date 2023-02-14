#6 MDI Girls Defeat #11 Belfast 54-40 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #6 MDI Girls Basketball Team defeated #11 Belfast 54-40 on Tuesday night, February 14th at Bernard Parady Gymnasium to advance to the Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday against #3 Ellsworth.
MDI led at the end of the 1st Quarter 14-7 and then led 31-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 45-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
MDI was led by Lexie Tozier with 17 points. Mollie Gray had 12 points with a 3-pointer. Emma Simard had 9 points, draining 3 3-pointers. Alexsandra Hanley hit a 3-pointer. MDI was 5-9 from the free throw line.
Belfast was led by Julie Darres with 12 points while Audri Goodwin had 10 points. Danica Gray and Halle Tripp each had 2 3-pointers for the Lions, while Jaiden Philbrook also had a 3-pointer. The Lions were 4-8 from the free throw line.
Belfast's season comes to an end with the loss and a 9-10 record.
MDI is now 11-8 and will play #3 Ellsworth, to begin Tourney 2023 on Friday, February 17th at 4 p.m. from the Cross Insurance Center. We will broadcast that game on AM 1370 WDEA, with the pregame starting at 3:45. The game will also be broadcast on our free downloadable APP, on WDEA Internet Radio and on any Alexa enabled device
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Belfast Girls
|11
|7
|15
|7
|40
|MDI Girls
|14
|17
|14
|9
|54
Box Score
Belfast
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Gabby Genther
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alanna Nichols
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jocelyn Mackay
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Danica Gray
|6
|-
|2
|-
|2
|Maddie Deans
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Julie Darres
|12
|5
|-
|2
|2
|Audri Goodwin
|10
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Peyton Wadsworth
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Madi Goodwin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jaiden Philbrook
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Gracie Moore
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Halle Tripp
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|40
|9
|6
|4
|8
MDI.
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Mia Shaw
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Nora Paulsen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kelsea Noyes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mallory Dunbar
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lexi Tozier
|17
|7
|-
|3
|4
|Emma Simard
|9
|-
|3
|-
|-
|Soren Hopkins-Goff
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mollie Gray
|12
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Sophia Brophy
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Lily Norwood
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexsandra Hanley
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|54
|17
|5
|5
|9
Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!