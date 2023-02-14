6 MDI Girls Defeat #11 Belfast 54-40 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The #6 MDI Girls Basketball Team defeated #11 Belfast 54-40 on Tuesday night, February 14th at Bernard Parady Gymnasium to advance to the Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday against #3 Ellsworth.

MDI led at the end of the 1st Quarter 14-7 and then led 31-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 45-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Lexie Tozier with 17 points. Mollie Gray had 12 points with a 3-pointer. Emma Simard had 9 points, draining 3 3-pointers. Alexsandra Hanley hit a 3-pointer. MDI was 5-9 from the free throw line.

Belfast was led by Julie Darres with 12 points while Audri Goodwin had 10 points. Danica Gray and Halle Tripp each had 2 3-pointers for the Lions, while Jaiden Philbrook also had a 3-pointer. The Lions were 4-8 from the free throw line.

Belfast's season comes to an end with the loss and a 9-10 record.

MDI is now 11-8 and will play #3 Ellsworth, to begin Tourney 2023 on Friday, February 17th at 4 p.m. from the Cross Insurance Center. We will broadcast that game on AM 1370 WDEA, with the pregame starting at 3:45. The game will also be broadcast on our free downloadable APP, on WDEA Internet Radio and on any Alexa enabled device

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Belfast Girls 11 7 15 7 40 MDI Girls 14 17 14 9 54

Box Score

Belfast

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Gabby Genther 0 - - - - Alanna Nichols 0 - - - - Jocelyn Mackay 0 - - - - Danica Gray 6 - 2 - 2 Maddie Deans 0 - - - - Julie Darres 12 5 - 2 2 Audri Goodwin 10 3 1 1 2 Peyton Wadsworth 0 - - - - Madi Goodwin 0 - - - - Jaiden Philbrook 6 1 1 1 2 Gracie Moore 0 - - - - Halle Tripp 6 - 2 - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 40 9 6 4 8

MDI.

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mia Shaw 4 2 - - - Nora Paulsen 0 - - - - Kelsea Noyes 0 - - - - Mallory Dunbar 0 - - - - Lexi Tozier 17 7 - 3 4 Emma Simard 9 - 3 - - Soren Hopkins-Goff 0 - - - - Mollie Gray 12 4 1 1 4 Sophia Brophy 6 3 - - - Lily Norwood 0 - - - - Alexsandra Hanley 6 1 1 1 1 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 54 17 5 5 9

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!