Caribou Stuns Ellsworth 4-2 in Class B North Regional Finals [PHOTOS]

The #6 Caribou Vikings came down to Mansfield Stadium in Bangor and beat #1 Ellsworth 4-2 in the Class B North Regional Baseball Finals on Tuesday, June 11th.

Caribou scored 1 run in the top of the 2nd and 3 runs in the top of the 3rd, for their 4 runs.

Bryce Dillon started on the mound for the Vikings and went 5.1 innings. He allowed just 2 hits and 1 unearned run, striking out 4 and walking 6. Luke Beidelman pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowing 2 hits and 1 unearned run. He struck out 1.

Brayden Brescia leading off for the Vikings had 2 hits, including a double, and stole 2 bases. Dawson St. Pierre had a double. Keegan Bell had a single, driving in 2 runs. Dawson St. Pierre had a single.

Dawson Curtis started on the mound for the Eagles. He went 3.0 innings allowing 4 hits and struck out 4 and walked 4. Brayden King came on in relief and shut the Vikings down, holding them hitless over the final 4.0 innings, striking out 5 and walking 3.

Wyatt Bragdon had a pair of hits for the Eagles, driving in a run. Dawson Curtis and Kyle Kenny each had a single.

Check out the photos from the game.

Ellswort-Caribou Northern Maine Class B Regional Final The #1 Ellsworth Eagles took on the #6 Caribou Vikings at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor in the Class B Northern Maine Regional Final on Tuesday, June 11th. Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Caribou will now play in the State Class B Championship on Saturday, June 15th at the University of Southern Maine at 4:30 p.m.