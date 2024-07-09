17 Year Old Cooper Flagg Holding His Own with NBA’s Best [PHOTOS]

if anyone is wondering how 17 year old Cooper Flagg would do against the NBA's best, one only has to have a look at some of the photos as he practices against the 2024 USA Basketball Men's National Team

Flagg, will turn 18 on December 21st and will attend Duke in the fall.

He and his brother, Ace, just announced they would be hosting a Basketball Camp on August 10-11 at the University of Maine.

Cooper is the lone collegian playing on the USA Select Team, that is practicing and scrimmaging with the USA Men's National Team.

Check out some of the photos as Cooper holds his own.

Cooper Flagg #31 of the 2024 USA Basketball Men's Select Team drives to the basket against LeBron James #6 and Stephen Curry #4 of the 2024 USA Basketball Men's National Team during a practice session scrimmage at the team's training camp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on July 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2024 USAB Men's Training Camp in Las Vegas Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

Cooper Flagg #31 of the 2024 USA Basketball Men's Select Team passes against Bam Adebayo #13 of the 2024 USA Basketball Men's National Team during a practice session scrimmage at the team's training camp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on July 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2024 USAB Men's Training Camp in Las Vegas Ethan Miller/Getty Images loading...

Cooper Flagg #31 of the 2024 USA Basketball Men's Select Team is guarded by Stephen Curry #4 of the 2024 USA Basketball Men's National Team during a practice session scrimmage at the team's training camp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on July 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2024 USAB Men's Training Camp in Las Vegas Ethan Miller/Getty Images loading...

Cooper Flagg #31 of the 2024 USA Basketball Men's Select Team is guarded by Jrue Holiday #12 of the 2024 USA Basketball Men's National Team during a practice session scrimmage at the team's training camp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on July 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada

2024 USAB Men's Training Camp in Las Vegas Ethan Miller/Getty Images loading...

2024 USAB Men's Training Camp in Las Vegas Ethan Miller/Getty Images loading...

Cooper Flagg #(L) 31 of the 2024 USA Basketball Men's Select Team and LeBron James #6 of the 2024 USA Basketball Men's National Team hug after a practice session scrimmage at the team's training camp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on July 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada

2024 USAB Men's Training Camp In Las Vegas