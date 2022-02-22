#7 Dexter Girls Defeat #2 Calais 37-24 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #7 Dexter Tigers Girls Basketball Team upset the #2 Calais Blue Devils 37-24 on Tuesday morning, February 22nd in the 2nd Girl's Class D Quarterfinal at Tourney 2022 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor
Dexter led 4-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 18-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers were on tip 28-20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Dexter was le by Hannah Dean with 10 points while Abilene Corson had 8 points. The Tigers were 3-8 from the free throw line. They had 2 3-pointers, both scored by Corson
Calais was led by Sage Phillips with 8 points while Kendra Stevens had 6 points. Thee Blue Devils were 5-9 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer this morning, that by Mercedes Owen.
Dexter, now 12-6 will play #3 Penobscot Valley, 16-3 in the 1st Class C Girl's Semifinal on Friday, February 25th at 2 p.m.
Calais' season comes to a close with a record of 15-4
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Dexter Girls
|4
|14
|10
|9
|37
|Calais Girls
|3
|10
|7
|4
|24
Box Score
Dexter
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Cally Gudroe
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Jillean Poliquin
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|12
|Keira Bennett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Abilene Corson
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|15
|Elizabeth Kinney
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|20
|Lily Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Jozlynn Paige
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|3
|23
|Hannah Dean
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|32
|Mazie Peach
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Lillian Cooley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Emma Paige
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Lily Bagley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|35
|15
|13
|2
|3
|8
Calais
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Trinity Good
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Francesca Lombardo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Nevaeh Thomas
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|11
|Chlor Farrar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Brenna Critchley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Kendra Stevens
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|23
|Kate McPhee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|Mercedes Owen
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|30
|Alexis Donohue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Kayleigh Scott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sage Phillips
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|TOTALS
|24
|9
|8
|1
|5
|9