#7 Dexter Girls Defeat #2 Calais 37-24 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#7 Dexter Girls Defeat #2 Calais 37-24 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 22, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The #7 Dexter Tigers Girls Basketball Team upset the #2 Calais Blue Devils 37-24 on Tuesday morning, February 22nd in the 2nd Girl's Class D Quarterfinal at Tourney 2022 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

Dexter led 4-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 18-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers were on tip 28-20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Dexter was le by Hannah Dean with 10 points while Abilene Corson had 8 points. The Tigers were 3-8 from the free throw line. They had 2 3-pointers, both scored by Corson

Calais was led by Sage Phillips with 8 points while Kendra Stevens had 6 points. Thee Blue Devils were 5-9 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer this morning, that by Mercedes Owen.

Dexter, now 12-6 will play #3 Penobscot Valley, 16-3 in the 1st Class C Girl's Semifinal on Friday, February 25th at 2 p.m.

Calais' season comes to a close with a record of 15-4

Line Score

1234T
Dexter Girls41410937
Calais Girls3107424

Box Score

Dexter

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Cally Gudroe422000
10Jillean Poliquin311012
12Keira Bennett000000
14Abilene Corson831200
15Elizabeth Kinney311012
20Lily Brown000000
22Jozlynn Paige733013
23Hannah Dean1055001
32Mazie Peach000000
34Lillian Cooley000000
44Emma Paige000000
50Lily Bagley000000
TOTALS351513238

Calais

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Trinity Good000000
2Francesca Lombardo000000
10Nevaeh Thomas522011
11Chlor Farrar000000
12Brenna Critchley000000
14Kendra Stevens633002
23Kate McPhee000002
25Mercedes Owen510122
30Alexis Donohue000000
32Kayleigh Scott000000
33Sage Phillips833022
TOTALS2498159

Calais - Dexter Class C Quarterfinals

The #2 Calais Blue Devils took on the #7 Dexter Tigers on Tuesday morning, February 22nd in one of the Class C Quarterfinals
Categories: High School Basketball Tournament, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top