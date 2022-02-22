7 Dexter Girls Defeat #2 Calais 37-24 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #7 Dexter Tigers Girls Basketball Team upset the #2 Calais Blue Devils 37-24 on Tuesday morning, February 22nd in the 2nd Girl's Class D Quarterfinal at Tourney 2022 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

Dexter led 4-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 18-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers were on tip 28-20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Dexter was le by Hannah Dean with 10 points while Abilene Corson had 8 points. The Tigers were 3-8 from the free throw line. They had 2 3-pointers, both scored by Corson

Calais was led by Sage Phillips with 8 points while Kendra Stevens had 6 points. Thee Blue Devils were 5-9 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer this morning, that by Mercedes Owen.

Dexter, now 12-6 will play #3 Penobscot Valley, 16-3 in the 1st Class C Girl's Semifinal on Friday, February 25th at 2 p.m.

Calais' season comes to a close with a record of 15-4

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Dexter Girls 4 14 10 9 37 Calais Girls 3 10 7 4 24

Box Score

Dexter

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Cally Gudroe 4 2 2 0 0 0 10 Jillean Poliquin 3 1 1 0 1 2 12 Keira Bennett 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Abilene Corson 8 3 1 2 0 0 15 Elizabeth Kinney 3 1 1 0 1 2 20 Lily Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Jozlynn Paige 7 3 3 0 1 3 23 Hannah Dean 10 5 5 0 0 1 32 Mazie Peach 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Lillian Cooley 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Emma Paige 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 Lily Bagley 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 35 15 13 2 3 8

Calais

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Trinity Good 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Francesca Lombardo 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Nevaeh Thomas 5 2 2 0 1 1 11 Chlor Farrar 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Brenna Critchley 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Kendra Stevens 6 3 3 0 0 2 23 Kate McPhee 0 0 0 0 0 2 25 Mercedes Owen 5 1 0 1 2 2 30 Alexis Donohue 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Kayleigh Scott 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Sage Phillips 8 3 3 0 2 2 TOTALS 24 9 8 1 5 9