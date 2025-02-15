#7 Old Town Beats #2 Ellsworth 47-34 [STATS]
The #7 Old Town Boys Basketball Team beat #2 Ellsworth 47-34 in a Class B Quarterfinal from the Cross Insurance Center on Friday, February 14th.
Old Town never trailed and led 8-2 at the end of the 1st Quarter as the Eagles were unable to make a field goal, scoring on just a pair of free throws. Old Town led 16-11 at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth drew within 1 point in the 3rd Quarter as Brayden King had 6 points. But in the 4th Quarter, Emmitt Byther was a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line and Ethan Closson sank a pair of 3-pointers to give the Coyotes the win.
Old Town was led by Emmitt Byther with a game-high25 points, going 13-15 from the free throw line. Ethan Closson finished with 10 points and 2 3-pointers. Tyler Priest had 9 points with a pair of 3-pointers. The Coyotes were 17-21 from the free throw line.
Ellsworth was led by Brayden King with 10 points. Hollis Grindal had 9 points and Dawson Curtis 7 points with a 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 9-15 from the free throw line.
Old Town will now play #3 Orono in a Class B Boy's Semifinal on Wednesday night, February 19th at 7 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Old Town Coyotes Boys
|8
|8
|10
|21
|47
|Ellsworth Boys
|2
|9
|14
|9
|34
Box Score
Old Town
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Jack DeGrasse
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan Closson
|10
|2
|2
|-
|-
|Charlie DeGrasse
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tripp Louis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tyler Priest
|9
|-
|2
|3
|4
|Jack Brawn
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander Bean
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mackinnon Speed
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brooks Vose
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emmitt Byther
|25
|6
|-
|13
|15
|Trenton Seavey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brandon Schanz
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brady Paradis
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|TOTALS
|47
|9
|4
|17
|21
Ellsworth
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Porter Merrill
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eli Holler
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morgan Blair
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brayden King
|10
|4
|-
|2
|2
|Bryce Hart
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hollis Grindal
|9
|4
|-
|1
|3
|Hunter Boles
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kyle Kenny
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Connor MacDonald
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Dawson Curtis
|7
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Evan Haskell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zach Bray
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson Barry
|7
|2
|-
|3
|4
|TOTALS
|34
|11
|1
|9
|15
