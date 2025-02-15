#7 Old Town Beats #2 Ellsworth 47-34 [STATS]

February 14, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

The #7 Old Town Boys Basketball Team beat #2 Ellsworth 47-34 in a Class B Quarterfinal from the Cross Insurance Center on Friday, February 14th.

Old Town never trailed and led 8-2 at the end of the 1st Quarter as the Eagles were unable to make a field goal, scoring on just a pair of free throws. Old Town led 16-11 at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth drew within 1 point in the 3rd Quarter as Brayden King had 6 points. But in the 4th Quarter, Emmitt Byther was a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line and Ethan Closson sank a pair of 3-pointers to give the Coyotes the win.

Old Town was led by Emmitt Byther with a game-high25 points, going 13-15 from the free throw line. Ethan Closson finished with 10 points and 2 3-pointers. Tyler Priest had 9 points with a pair of 3-pointers. The Coyotes were 17-21 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth was led by Brayden King with 10 points. Hollis Grindal had 9 points and Dawson Curtis 7 points with a 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 9-15 from the free throw line.

Old Town will now play #3 Orono in a Class B Boy's Semifinal on Wednesday night, February 19th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Old Town Coyotes Boys88102147
Ellsworth Boys2914934

 

Box Score

Old Town

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jack DeGrasse21---
Ethan Closson1022--
Charlie DeGrasse0----
Tripp Louis0----
Tyler Priest9-234
Jack Brawn0----
Alexander Bean0----
Mackinnon Speed0----
Brooks Vose0----
Emmitt Byther256-1315
Trenton Seavey0----
Brandon Schanz0----
Brady Paradis1--12
TOTALS47941721

Ellsworth

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Porter Merrill0----
Eli Holler0----
Morgan Blair0----
Brayden King104-22
Bryce Hart0----
Hollis Grindal94-13
Hunter Boles0----
Kyle Kenny0---2
Connor MacDonald1--12
Dawson Curtis71122
Evan Haskell0----
Zach Bray0----
Jackson Barry72-34
TOTALS34111915
