7 Old Town Beats #2 Ellsworth 47-34 [STATS]

The #7 Old Town Boys Basketball Team beat #2 Ellsworth 47-34 in a Class B Quarterfinal from the Cross Insurance Center on Friday, February 14th.

Old Town never trailed and led 8-2 at the end of the 1st Quarter as the Eagles were unable to make a field goal, scoring on just a pair of free throws. Old Town led 16-11 at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth drew within 1 point in the 3rd Quarter as Brayden King had 6 points. But in the 4th Quarter, Emmitt Byther was a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line and Ethan Closson sank a pair of 3-pointers to give the Coyotes the win.

Old Town was led by Emmitt Byther with a game-high25 points, going 13-15 from the free throw line. Ethan Closson finished with 10 points and 2 3-pointers. Tyler Priest had 9 points with a pair of 3-pointers. The Coyotes were 17-21 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth was led by Brayden King with 10 points. Hollis Grindal had 9 points and Dawson Curtis 7 points with a 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 9-15 from the free throw line.

Old Town will now play #3 Orono in a Class B Boy's Semifinal on Wednesday night, February 19th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Old Town Coyotes Boys 8 8 10 21 47 Ellsworth Boys 2 9 14 9 34

Box Score

Old Town

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jack DeGrasse 2 1 - - - Ethan Closson 10 2 2 - - Charlie DeGrasse 0 - - - - Tripp Louis 0 - - - - Tyler Priest 9 - 2 3 4 Jack Brawn 0 - - - - Alexander Bean 0 - - - - Mackinnon Speed 0 - - - - Brooks Vose 0 - - - - Emmitt Byther 25 6 - 13 15 Trenton Seavey 0 - - - - Brandon Schanz 0 - - - - Brady Paradis 1 - - 1 2 TOTALS 47 9 4 17 21

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Porter Merrill 0 - - - - Eli Holler 0 - - - - Morgan Blair 0 - - - - Brayden King 10 4 - 2 2 Bryce Hart 0 - - - - Hollis Grindal 9 4 - 1 3 Hunter Boles 0 - - - - Kyle Kenny 0 - - - 2 Connor MacDonald 1 - - 1 2 Dawson Curtis 7 1 1 2 2 Evan Haskell 0 - - - - Zach Bray 0 - - - - Jackson Barry 7 2 - 3 4 TOTALS 34 11 1 9 15

