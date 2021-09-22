A Tough Test As UMaine Field Hockey Opens Conference Play

The UMaine Field hockey team is 3-5 this year, but 4 of those losses came in overtime, and the other was on the second day of a back to back weekend set against a pair of ranked teams losing at #5 Northwestern.

The Black Bears have played 4 teams during the non-conference portion of the schedule ranked in the top 25.

This weekend Maine starts the America East schedule by playing the defending regular season champions Monmouth Friday, then they play Stanford Sunday, both games are in Orono on the UMaine campus.

Stanford looks different than in the past, but Monmouth comes back loaded again.

We talk about that with Coach Babineau, and about the program and the future of the Black Bears and how facility changes on the horizon can and will impact the program.

Listen to our conversation again here.