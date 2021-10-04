UMaine Athletics Headlines –

Another weekend sweep for the UMaine field hockey team as the Black Bears stretched their winning streak to 6 games.

• Friday the Bears won at Albany 2-1 in conference play to improve to 3-0 in America East

• Yesterday Maine beat BU in Boston 3-2 to improve to 7-5 overall

o Poppy Lambert had 2 goals Friday, 1 Sunday

• Black Bears host the America East California teams this weekend

o Cal (6-3, 2-0AE) Friday in Orono, UC Davis (5-5, 1-2AE) Sunday in Orono

Maine women’s soccer continued to struggle to score yesterday as the Black Bears were shutout again, 1-0 loss in conference to Albany in New York.

• Lone goal came with 12 minutes to play in the first half

• Bears winless in their last 6 games

o Shutout in each of last 4 games

o Maine 2-5-2 overall, 0-4 in America East

• Maine home against Stony Brook Sunday

UMaine women’s hockey lost their home opener Saturday as Saint Anslem came to Orono and beat the Black Bears 3-2.

• Maine 0-3, at LIU this coming weekend

UMaine men’s hockey shutout 7-0 in a closed scrimmage Saturday at the Alfond against Quinnipiac

• Bears season opener is this weekend with games Friday and Saturday at Nebraska-Omaha

High School Sports Headlines –

The Superintendent of schools in Brunswick told the media Friday he took “interim actions” in regards to the allegations of hazing and bullying within the Brunswick High School football team and removed players from the roster for the rest of the year

• No names of the “removed” players were released, and no information of how many players were released

• According to the Times Record Brunswick had 38 players listed on the roster earlier this season, 27 players were there for the Dragons loss at Skowhegan, but some of those missing could have been related to injuries or other issues and not necessarily kicked off the roster by the Superintendent.

• Brunswick Superintendent said late Friday he received the investigative report done by the school’s legal counsel, but would not make any further comments on it other than to say he was reviewing the report

• No details or decisions were announced about the future or the status of 17 year head coach Dan Cooper or his assistant Greg Nadeau who were both placed on administrative leave by the school following the cancellation of the Brunswick home coming game when these allegations came out.

• An assistant coached the Dragons Friday night in the 61-14 loss at Skowhegan