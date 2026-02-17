If you have been to the High School Basketball Tournaments at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, you may have seen Alan Snell prior to the games.

Alan is the Tournament Director at Bangor, and is the former Superintendent of Schools in Brewer.

He is normally stationed by the basket near the bands and cheerleaders and is communicating via hand signals with the timekeeper and the staff who usher the teams onto the floor.

We know when the games are going to start, by watching Alan!

Not a peace sign... But 2 Minute Warning

Really Get Ready... This is your 1 minute warning!

30 Seconds! Make sure everyone is on their toes!

10 seconds! Cheerleaders pull those banners tight! Band members take a deep breath.. We are ready to go!

And now you know what to look for when you come to Bangor!