Alan Snell The Man Who Keeps the Tournaments Running on Time in Bangor [PHOTOS]

Photos Chris Popper

If you have been to the High School Basketball Tournaments at the  Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, you may have seen Alan Snell prior to the games.

Alan is the Tournament Director at Bangor, and is the former Superintendent of Schools in Brewer.

He is normally stationed by the basket near the bands and cheerleaders and is communicating via hand signals with the timekeeper and the staff who usher the teams onto the floor.

We know when the games are going to start, by watching Alan!

Not a peace sign... But 2 Minute Warning

Photo Chris Popper
Really Get Ready... This is your 1 minute warning! 

Photo Chris Popper
30 Seconds! Make sure everyone is on their toes! 

Photo Chris Popper
10 seconds! Cheerleaders pull those banners tight! Band members take a deep breath.. We are ready to go!

Photo Chris Popper
And now you know what to look for when you come to Bangor!

 

