America East Lays Out Return-To-Play Plan For Basketball

The America East Conference put forth its initial steps towards a return to competition on Monday afternoon. The plan included initial steps for both the winter sports, as well as fall sports which plan to play in the spring of 2021.

For basketball, the conference announced that non-conference play can begin the on November 25th, while conference play will begin the weekend of December 19th.

Among the changes to the schedule for the upcoming season, the conference format will include:

A full double round-robin schedule of 18 conference games.

A schedule format that consists of weekend series (Saturday and Sunday) where a team hosts the same opponent on back-to-back days for two games.

"Open weekends" will be included later in the schedules to accommodate any postponed games.

UMaine women's basketball head coach, Amy Vachon, joined The Drive on Monday afternoon to discuss the changes and the building excitement for a season set to begin next month.