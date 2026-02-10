#5 Ashland Lady Hornets Beat #4 Deer Isle-Stonington Lady Mariners 27-16 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #5 Ashland Lady Hornets beat #4 Deer Isle-Stonington 27-16 in the final Class S Quarterfinal on Tuesday night, February 10th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Ashland led 10-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter with Addison Labelle and Angel Hafford scoring 4 points each for the Lady Hornets. Marley Jones had a 3-pointer for Deer Isle-Stonington.
Ashland held Deer Isle-Stonington scoreless in the 2nd Quarter and took a 16-7 lead into the Half.
It was 24-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter as the Lady Mariners were held scoreless for the first 3:34 of the 3rd Quarter. Sadie Trams had 6 points for Ashland.
Trams was the leading scorer in the game with 10 points, including a 3-pointer. Addison Labelle had 6 points. The Lady Hornets were 4-8 from the free throw line.
Marley Jones was the leading scorer for the Lady Mariners with 5 points including a 3-pointer. Mallory Heanssler had 4 points with a 3-pointer. Deer Isle-Stonington was 6-14 from the free throw line.
Ashland moves on the Class S Semifinals and will take on the winner of the #1 Wisdom-#8 Easton Quarterfinal on Tuesday February 17th at 1:30 p.m. The Wisdom-Easton Quarterfinal takes place on Thursday, February 12th at 3 p.m.
Check out the stats and photos
Stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ashland Girls
|10
|6
|8
|3
|27
|Deer Isle Stonington Girls
|7
|0
|5
|4
|16
Ashland
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Emma Doughty
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Layla Burby
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Addison LaBelle
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Angel Hafford
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|12
|Claire Bauzanberger
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Sadie Trams
|10
|2
|1
|3
|6
|14
|Ariahanna Good
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Delilah Janoch
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Gwendolyn Eastman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Nevaeh Guilbeault
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Kilynn Bonville
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34
|Ava White
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|27
|10
|1
|4
|8
Deer Isle-Stonington
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Taylor Ciomei
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Marley Jones
|5
|-
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Kendra Billings
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Mallory Heanssler
|4
|-
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Naomi Duke
|2
|1
|-
|-
|2
|10
|Halle Billings
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Megan Wendall
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|14
|Emma Weed
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Hannah Billings
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|22
|Sophie Henderson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Gabriella Jones
|4
|1
|-
|2
|4
|33
|Emma Weed
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Kambris Bruce
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|42
|Lilla Wendell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|16
|2
|2
|6
|14
Check out the photos
#5 Ashland vs. #4 Deer Isle-Stonington Girls
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper