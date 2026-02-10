#5 Ashland Lady Hornets Beat #4 Deer Isle-Stonington Lady Mariners 27-16 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #5 Ashland Lady Hornets beat #4 Deer Isle-Stonington 27-16 in the final Class S Quarterfinal on Tuesday night, February 10th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Ashland led 10-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter with Addison Labelle and Angel Hafford scoring 4 points each for the Lady Hornets. Marley Jones had a 3-pointer for Deer Isle-Stonington.

Ashland held Deer Isle-Stonington scoreless in the 2nd Quarter and took a 16-7 lead into the Half.

It was 24-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter as the Lady Mariners were held scoreless for the first 3:34 of the 3rd Quarter. Sadie Trams had 6 points for Ashland.

Trams was the leading scorer in the game with 10 points, including a 3-pointer. Addison Labelle had 6 points. The Lady Hornets were 4-8 from the free throw line.

Marley Jones was the leading scorer for the Lady Mariners with 5 points including a 3-pointer. Mallory Heanssler had 4 points with a 3-pointer. Deer Isle-Stonington was 6-14 from the free throw line.

Ashland moves on the Class S Semifinals and will take on the winner of the #1 Wisdom-#8 Easton Quarterfinal on Tuesday February 17th at 1:30 p.m. The Wisdom-Easton Quarterfinal takes place on Thursday, February 12th at 3 p.m.

Stats

Line Score

1234T
Ashland Girls1068327
Deer Isle Stonington Girls705416

 

Ashland

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Emma Doughty0----
4Layla Burby0----
10Addison LaBelle63---
11Angel Hafford52-12
12Claire Bauzanberger21---
13Sadie Trams102136
14Ariahanna Good42---
20Delilah Janoch0----
22Gwendolyn Eastman0----
24Nevaeh Guilbeault0----
30Kilynn Bonville0----
34Ava White0----
TOTALS2710148

Deer Isle-Stonington

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Taylor Ciomei0----
2Marley Jones5-122
3Kendra Billings0----
4Mallory Heanssler4-112
5Naomi Duke21--2
10Halle Billings0----
12Megan Wendall0---2
14Emma Weed0----
21Hannah Billings1--12
22Sophie Henderson0----
23Gabriella Jones41-24
33Emma Weed0----
33Kambris Bruce0----
42Lilla Wendell0----
TOTALS1622614

#5 Ashland vs. #4 Deer Isle-Stonington Girls

The #5 Ashland Lady Hornets took on the #4 Deer Isle-Stonington Lady Mariners in the last game of Class S on Tuesday night, February 10th at the Cross Insurance Center in Tourney 2026.

