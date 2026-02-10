The #5 Ashland Lady Hornets beat #4 Deer Isle-Stonington 27-16 in the final Class S Quarterfinal on Tuesday night, February 10th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Ashland led 10-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter with Addison Labelle and Angel Hafford scoring 4 points each for the Lady Hornets. Marley Jones had a 3-pointer for Deer Isle-Stonington.

Ashland held Deer Isle-Stonington scoreless in the 2nd Quarter and took a 16-7 lead into the Half.

It was 24-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter as the Lady Mariners were held scoreless for the first 3:34 of the 3rd Quarter. Sadie Trams had 6 points for Ashland.

Trams was the leading scorer in the game with 10 points, including a 3-pointer. Addison Labelle had 6 points. The Lady Hornets were 4-8 from the free throw line.

Marley Jones was the leading scorer for the Lady Mariners with 5 points including a 3-pointer. Mallory Heanssler had 4 points with a 3-pointer. Deer Isle-Stonington was 6-14 from the free throw line.

Ashland moves on the Class S Semifinals and will take on the winner of the #1 Wisdom-#8 Easton Quarterfinal on Tuesday February 17th at 1:30 p.m. The Wisdom-Easton Quarterfinal takes place on Thursday, February 12th at 3 p.m.

1 2 3 4 T Ashland Girls 10 6 8 3 27 Deer Isle Stonington Girls 7 0 5 4 16

Ashland

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Emma Doughty 0 - - - - 4 Layla Burby 0 - - - - 10 Addison LaBelle 6 3 - - - 11 Angel Hafford 5 2 - 1 2 12 Claire Bauzanberger 2 1 - - - 13 Sadie Trams 10 2 1 3 6 14 Ariahanna Good 4 2 - - - 20 Delilah Janoch 0 - - - - 22 Gwendolyn Eastman 0 - - - - 24 Nevaeh Guilbeault 0 - - - - 30 Kilynn Bonville 0 - - - - 34 Ava White 0 - - - - TOTALS 27 10 1 4 8

Deer Isle-Stonington

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Taylor Ciomei 0 - - - - 2 Marley Jones 5 - 1 2 2 3 Kendra Billings 0 - - - - 4 Mallory Heanssler 4 - 1 1 2 5 Naomi Duke 2 1 - - 2 10 Halle Billings 0 - - - - 12 Megan Wendall 0 - - - 2 14 Emma Weed 0 - - - - 21 Hannah Billings 1 - - 1 2 22 Sophie Henderson 0 - - - - 23 Gabriella Jones 4 1 - 2 4 33 Emma Weed 0 - - - - 33 Kambris Bruce 0 - - - - 42 Lilla Wendell 0 - - - - TOTALS 16 2 2 6 14

