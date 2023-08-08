August 8th – National Pickleball Day

Happy National Pickleball Day! I bet you didn't know that August 8th is National Pickleball Day.

But many people do, as Pickleball was named the fastest -growing sport in the United State by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association in 2021, 2022 and 2034.

In 2022 Pickleball was adopted as the official state sport of Washington state. In fact there are pickleball courts in Bangor and in Ellsworth, with the Jordan Courts next to the Downeast Family YMCA.

To honor National Pickleball Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, located in Milwaukee, Washington unveiled a limited individually numbered Pickleball Bobble and Kitchen the Pickleball Mascot Bobblehead.

Photo Chris Popper

There are only 2,023 Pickleball Bobbleheads and Kitchen the Pickleball Mascot Bobbleheads. The Kitchen Bobblehead is $30 while the Pickleball Bobblehead is $25.00. Both may be ordered online and there is a $8.00 flat rate shipping charge per order.

Pickleball Bobbles are in stock now, and the Kitchen Bobbleheads are scheduled to ship in November.

