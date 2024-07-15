Mother Nature 1 Speedway 95 0 – Saturday July 13 RESULTS

Mother Nature rained out the program scheduled at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Saturday, July 13th.

The 2 division Wicked Good Vintage Racing League show that was set to be run along with the regular speedway 95 4 division program will be rescheduled for a future visit.

Racing will return to Speedway 95 on Wednesday, July 17 at 7:00 p.m. for a regular Varney Buick-GMC-Mazda program.

Then, on Saturday, July 20, the Granite State Pro Stock Tour will visit Speedway 95 for the first time this season with a program of high speed Super Late Models racing on the 1/3 mile Hermon oval. Along with the Late Models, the Speedway 95 Casella Waste Systems Street Stocks will be in action along with the Coca-Cola Company Cage Runners.

The Saturday night special program will take the green flag at 7:00 p.m.