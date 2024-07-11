Rain Cuts Racing Short on Wacky Wednesday at Speedway 96 – July 10 [RESULTS]

After getting the Varney GMC-Buick-Mazda Wednesday show off to a good start, Mother Nature caused the cancelation of the racing program after the qualifying races and one feature event were completed on Wednesday, July 10th at Speeday 95 in Hermon.

Donnie Silva of Hudson led the rain shortened Road Runner feature from green to checkers after 15 of the scheduled 25 laps were completed. Since it was over half-way, it was considered a completed race and the results will stand. Nicholas Wark of Etna finished in the second spot, holding off Seth Woodard of Plymouth, his father, Doug Woodard of Plymouth, and Marcus Sapiel of Bradley ran to the checkers in a line, finishing in that order.

In qualifying action, Seth Woodard of Plymouth won the Road Runner prelim, with Ben Ashline of Winthrop taking the checkers in the Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduros. Adam Gardner of Orono won in the Moody’s Collision Center Trucks, with Carson Bellows of Winslow winning the Stars of Tomorrow qualifier. Barrie Tweedie of Thorndike took the honors in the Maine Outlaw Midget qualifier. The 4 rained out features will be run on Wednesday, July 17 prior to the regularly scheduled show.

QUICK RESULTS:

ROAD RUNNER FEATURE:

1. 00x Donnie Silva, Hudson

2. 8 Nicholas Wark, Etna

3. 41 Seth Woodard, Plymouth

4. 50 Doug Woodard, Plymouth

5. 77 Marcus Sapiel, Bradley

QUALIFIER WINNERS:

ROAD RUNNERS:

1. 41 Seth Woodard, Plymouth

CAPS TAVERN MODIFIED ENDURO:

1. 00A Ben Ashline, Winthrop

MOODY’S COLLISION CENTER TRUCKS:

1. Adam Gardner, Orono

STARS OF TOMORROW:

1. 25 Carson Bellows, Winslow

MAINE OUTLAW MIDGET SERIES:

1. 7ME Barrie Tweedie, Thorndike