Bangor Beats Brewer 8-1 in Final Game of the Regular Season [PHOTOS]

The Bangor Rams defeated the Brewer Witches 8-1 in the final game of the 2022 Regular Season on Wednesday June 1st under the lights in Bangor.

Bangor jumped out scoring 2 runs in the 1st inning. Brewer answered with 1 run in the top of the 2nd inning but Bangor added 5 runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

Lane Barron was in the circle for Bangor. She pitched a complete game allowing just 4 hits. She struck out 12 and walked 2.

Morgan Downs started in the circle for Brewer. She lasted 5.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 7 runs. She struck out 6 and walked 6. Laura Stewart pitched the 6th, allowing 2 hits and 1 run. She walked 1.

Emmie Streams had a triple for Bangor. Taylor Coombs had 2 singles. Casey Carter, Rae Barron, Ashley Schultz, and Cassidy Ireland all singled for Bangor.

Schultz stole 2 bases and Ireland and Coombs each stole 1 base for Bangor.

For Brewer Josie Pece had 2 hits and Morgan Downs and Asiana West each had a single

It was the final regular season games for Rae and Lane Barron, as the Rams celebrated Senior Night.

Bangor will finish the season 10-6 and in 5th place in the Class A North Heal Point Standings pending the finalization of all the points.

Brewer will finish the season 3-13 and in 7th place in the Class A North Heal Point Standings pending the finalization of all the points.

Best of luck to both teams in the playoffs.

Check out photos from the game