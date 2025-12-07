The Bangor Rams Boy's Basketball Team picked up their 1st win of the 2025-26 season beating Brunswick 53-45 in overtime at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Saturday afternoon, December 6th.

Harry Fitzpatrick scored 10 of his 22 points in overtime to lead Bangor, giving Coach Jay Kemble his 1st win as Coach of the Bangor Boys, and matching their win total from last year.

Brunswick led 8-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 21-13 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor was within 1 point at the end of the 3rd Quarter 27-26. The game was tied at 39-39 at the end of regulation.

Bangor was led by Harry Fitzpatrick with a game-high 22 points, including 3 3-pointers. Nate Grunkmeyer had 11 points. Raiden Sudborough had a 3-pointer. Bangor was 15-21 from the free throw line.

Brunswick was led by Rylan Ley with 14 points. Brendan Shaw had 10 points. Jonny Porter had the Dragons' lone 3-pointer. Brunswick was 6-12 from the free throw line.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Bangor is now 1-0. They will host Messalonskee on Tuesday, December 9th at 6:30 p.m.

Brunswick, now 0-1 will play at Lewiston on Wednesday, December 10th at 7 p.m.

Check out the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 OT1 T Brunswick Boys 8 13 6 12 6 45 Bangor Boys 2025 7 6 13 13 14 53

Box Score

Brunswick

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Jonny Porter 5 1 1 - - 3 Logan Gray 8 4 - - - 5 Finn White 0 - - - 2 10 Brendan Shaw 10 3 - 4 8 11 Declan Theberge 0 - - - - 14 Gabe Purnell-Amaez 0 - - - - 21 Rylan Ley 14 6 - 2 2 23 Owen McGrath 2 1 - - - 24 Owen Quinn 2 1 - - - 30 Allan Swain 2 1 - - - 32 Lennox Moore 2 1 - - - 40 Jaxson Thibeault 0 - - - - 44 Humberto Muyenga 0 - - - - TOTALS 45 18 1 6 12

Bangor

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Daxton Gifford 1 - - 1 2 2 Wyatt Chandler 4 2 - - - 4 Nathan O'Donnell 0 - - - - 11 Alex Tennett 2 1 - - - 12 Nate Grunkmeyer 11 3 - 5 6 14 John Grunkmeyer 6 2 - 2 2 20 Lucas Smith 0 - - - - 22 Parker Neale 0 - - - - 24 Liam Vigue 4 2 - - - 30 Raiden Sudborough 3 - 1 - 2 32 Dom Caso 0 - - - - 34 Harry Fitzpatrick 22 3 3 7 9 40 Gavin Glanville-True 0 - - - - 42 Will Houghton 0 - - - - 55 Matt O'Connell 0 - - - - TOTALS 53 13 4 15 21

