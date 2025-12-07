Bangor Rams Boy&#8217;s Basketball Beat Brunswick 53-45 in OT

Photo Chris Popper

The Bangor Rams Boy's Basketball Team picked up their 1st win of the 2025-26 season beating Brunswick 53-45 in overtime at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Saturday afternoon, December 6th.

Harry Fitzpatrick scored 10 of his 22 points in overtime to lead Bangor, giving Coach Jay Kemble his 1st win as Coach of the Bangor Boys, and matching their win total from last year.

Brunswick led 8-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter  and 21-13 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor was within 1 point at the end of the 3rd Quarter 27-26. The game was tied at 39-39 at the end of regulation.

Bangor was led by Harry Fitzpatrick with a game-high 22 points, including 3 3-pointers. Nate Grunkmeyer had 11 points. Raiden Sudborough had a 3-pointer. Bangor was 15-21 from the free throw line.

Brunswick was led by Rylan Ley with 14 points. Brendan Shaw had 10 points. Jonny Porter had the Dragons' lone 3-pointer. Brunswick was 6-12 from the free throw line.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Bangor is now 1-0. They will host Messalonskee on Tuesday, December 9th at 6:30 p.m.

Brunswick, now 0-1 will play at Lewiston on Wednesday, December 10th at 7 p.m.

Check out the stats

Line Score

1234OT1T
Brunswick Boys813612645
Bangor Boys 20257613131453

 

Box Score

Brunswick

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Jonny Porter511--
3Logan Gray84---
5Finn White0---2
10Brendan Shaw103-48
11Declan Theberge0----
14Gabe Purnell-Amaez0----
21Rylan Ley146-22
23Owen McGrath21---
24Owen Quinn21---
30Allan Swain21---
32Lennox Moore21---
40Jaxson Thibeault0----
44Humberto Muyenga0----
TOTALS45181612

Bangor

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Daxton Gifford1--12
2Wyatt Chandler42---
4Nathan O'Donnell0----
11Alex Tennett21---
12Nate Grunkmeyer113-56
14John Grunkmeyer62-22
20Lucas Smith0----
22Parker Neale0----
24Liam Vigue42---
30Raiden Sudborough3-1-2
32Dom Caso0----
34Harry Fitzpatrick223379
40Gavin Glanville-True0----
42Will Houghton0----
55Matt O'Connell0----
TOTALS531341521
Categories: Boys Basketball

