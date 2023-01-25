Bangor Boys Nipped by Oxford Hills 48-45 [STATS]

The Bangor Boys were nipped by Oxford Hills 48-45 at Red Barry Gymnasium on Tuesday, January 24th. Bangor outscored Oxford Hills 21-8 in the 4th Quarter but had dug themselves too big of a hole.

Oxford Hills led 20-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 26-22 at the end of the 1st Half. The Vikings outscored Bangor1 4-2 in the 3rd Quarter, to lead 40-24.

Bangor was led by Matt Holmes with 18 points including a 3-pointer. Damon Gonzalez had 15 points with 2 3-pointers. The Rams were 8-13 from the free throw line.

Oxford Hills was led by Cole Pulkkinen with 16 points including a 3-pointer. Tanner Bickford had 14 points draining 3 3's. The Vikings were 6-9 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 2-10 and will host Portland on Friday, January 27th at 7 p.m.

Oxford Hills is now 12-1 and will play at Deering on Friday, January 27th at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Oxford Hills 20 6 14 8 48 Bangor Boys 8 14 2 21 45

Box Score

Oxford Hills

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Cole Pulkkinen 16 5 1 3 3 Brady Delameter 0 - - - - Tanner Bickford 14 2 3 1 3 Teigan Pelletier 10 5 - - 1 Brendan Palmer 0 - - - - Carter Holbrook 0 - - - - Elias Soehren 2 - - 2 2 Zachary Corbett 0 - - - - Brady Roy 0 - - - - Jake Carson 0 - - - - Eli LaVerdiere 0 - - - - Brayden Murch 0 - - - - Holden Shaw 6 3 - - - Lincoln Merrill 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 48 15 4 6 9

Bangor