The Bangor Boys Soccer Team beat the Brewer Witches 4-0 while the Bangor and Brewer Girls Soccer Teams battled to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night, September 16th.

In a game broadcast on Ticket TV, Dom Caso scored all goals for the Bangor Rams at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. You can watch the game replay below.

The Bangor Boys are now 2-2. They will host Messalonskee on Thursday, September 18th at 6 p.m.

The Brewer Boys are now 1-3. They will travel to Oxford Hills on Thursday, September 18th at 4 p.m.

In the Girl's game at Heddericg Field in Brewer, Georgie Stephenson scored for the Rams, while Lindsay Schneider scored or the Witches, assisted by Jillian Ford. Gabby Chassse had 12 saves in goal for Brewer.

The Brewer Girls are now 0-3-1. They will host Oxford Hills on Thursday, September 18th at 6 p.m.

The Bangor Girls are 3-0-1. They will travel to play at Messalonskee on Thursday, September 18th at 7 p.m.

