Voting is now open for the Week 2 Maine High School Athlete of the Week, for performances from the Week September 8-13.

This week's nominees include

Andrew Barrett - Orono Boys Cross Country - Won the Bucksport Invitational on September 13th with a time of 16:20.31

Maya Boyington - Orono Girls Cross Country - Won the Bucksport Invitational on September 13th with a time of 18:41.92

Hallie Clifford - GSA Girls Soccer - Scored 10 goals in 3 games, 3 goals on September 8th against Washington Academy, 3 goals against Deer-Isle Stonington on the 10th and 4 goals against Searsport on the 12th.

Nick Debeck - Bucksport Football - Had 12 carries for 83 yards and 3 TD's, as well as 8 receptions for 127 yards and 1 TD in the overtime win over Washington Academy.

Emma Graves - Caribou Girls Cross Country - Won the Caribou Invitational on September 13th with a time of 20:25.06

Nick Lavigne - Presque Isle Golf - A Senior Co-Captain shot a 35 on September 11th in a match v. John Bapst and Caribou to be the medalist and lead his team to their lowest scoring round of the year

Cooper Lewis - John Bapst Boys Soccer - Scored the lone goal in the Crusader's win over Ellsworth and had 1 goal and 2 assists in Crusaders' win over Oceanside.

Charlie Sullivan - GSA Boys Soccer - Had 12 saves in the Eagles' win 2-0 win over Mt. View

Halle Tarbox - Belfast Field Hockey - Had and 2 goals and and assist as Belfast won twice with wins over MCI and Old Town.

Malachi Witmer - Houlton Boys Cross Country - Won the Caribou Invitational on September 13th with a time of 17:12.95

Voting is open thru Thursday, September 18th at 11:59 p.m. You may vote as often as you wish. Vote Below.

The Week 2 Winner will join Mabel Hawkes from the Hampden Academy Field Hockey Team who was the Week 1 Winner.

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 3 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 21st, for games/matches played September 15th-20h. Voting will begin on Monday, September 2nd, and go thru Thursday, September 25th. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 26th.

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.