The winter sports season is different this year, but student-athletes from all around the state still are lacing up and competing.

Simon Allen, Central

The junior shooting guard broke the Central High School record with 10 3-point field goals in a win vs. Bangor Christian. Simon finished the game with a career high 42 points (in about three quarters of play). Simon is shooting 50 percent from 3-point range this season.

Simon Allen, Central High School (Contributed photo)

Landon Clark, Bangor

Clark, a freshman at Bangor High School, scored 21 points and pulled down seven rebounds in a Monday night 52-46 victory over Brewer.

Megan Deans, Hampden Academy

Deans, a senior, scored 18 points in a 62-45 win over MDI in girls' varsity varsity basketball on Monday.

Joel Page

Aaron Newcomb, Brewer

Newcomb, a sophomore, scored a game-high 19 points in leading Brewer to a 59-46 win over MDI in boys' varsity basketball on Saturday.

Emi Streams, Bangor

Streams, a sophomore, finished 23 points including 18 in first half and four three-pointers in Monday's 60-42 win over Brewer in girls' varsity basketball.

