Bangor Girls Beat Brewer 49-25 [STATS]

The Bangor Girls' Basketball Team beat Brewer 49-25 in Bangor on Friday night, December 13th.

Bangor jumped out to a 11-4 win in the 1st Quarter and then used a 12-2 run in the 2nd Quarter to build a 23-6 lead at halftime. The Rams were up 43-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Dalaney Horr with 14 points. Ayzlynn Gifford and Avery Clark each had 12 points. The Rams were 4-12 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Gifford drained 2 3's and Clark had 1 3-pointer.

Brewer was led by Allie Flagg with 9 points. The Witches were 1-1 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers. Kathleen Brydges and Olivia Gilmore each had a 3-pointer.

Bangor is now 2-0. The Rams will host Lewiston on Tuesday, December 17th at 6 p.m.

Brewer is 0-2. The Witches will host Lawrence on Tuesday, December 17th at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Girls 4 2 15 4 25 Bangor Girls 11 12 20 6 49

Box Score

Brewer

Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Abbie Flagg 2 1 1 - - - Gabrielle Roberts 2 1 1 - - - Allie Flagg 9 4 4 - 1 1 Olivia Gilmore 3 1 - 1 - - Reece McKenney 2 1 1 - - - Kathleen Brydges 3 1 - 1 - - Emma Jameson 0 0 - - - - Rylee Bailey 0 0 - - - - Jillian Ford 2 1 1 - - - Gabby Chasse 0 0 - - - - Madison O'Donnell 2 1 1 - - - TOTALS 25 11 9 2 1 1

Bangor

Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Georgie Stephenson 0 0 - - - - Gabbie Spreng 0 0 - - - - Gabbie Roy 2 1 1 - - - Avery Clark 12 4 3 1 3 6 Lucy O'Connell 0 0 - - - - Kali Snowden 0 0 - - - 2 Dalaney Horr 14 7 7 - - 2 Ayzlynn Gifford 12 5 3 2 - - Clara Oldenburg 8 4 4 - - - Emily Caulkins 0 0 - - - - Ava Syphers 0 0 - - - - Emily Adams 1 0 - - 1 2 TOTALS 49 21 18 3 4 12

