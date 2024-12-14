Bangor Girls Beat Brewer 49-25 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Bangor Girls' Basketball Team beat Brewer 49-25 in Bangor on Friday night, December 13th.

Bangor jumped out to a 11-4 win in the 1st Quarter and then used a 12-2 run in the 2nd Quarter to build a 23-6 lead at halftime. The Rams were up 43-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Dalaney Horr with 14 points. Ayzlynn Gifford and Avery Clark each had 12 points. The Rams were 4-12 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Gifford drained 2 3's and Clark had 1 3-pointer.

Brewer was led by Allie Flagg with 9 points. The Witches were 1-1 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers. Kathleen Brydges and Olivia Gilmore each had a 3-pointer.

Bangor is now 2-0. The Rams will host Lewiston on Tuesday, December 17th at 6 p.m.

Brewer is 0-2. The Witches will host Lawrence on Tuesday, December 17th at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Brewer Girls4215425
Bangor Girls111220649

 

Box Score

Brewer

NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
Abbie Flagg211---
Gabrielle Roberts211---
Allie Flagg944-11
Olivia Gilmore31-1--
Reece McKenney211---
Kathleen Brydges31-1--
Emma Jameson00----
Rylee Bailey00----
Jillian Ford211---
Gabby Chasse00----
Madison O'Donnell211---
TOTALS25119211

Bangor

NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
Georgie Stephenson00----
Gabbie Spreng00----
Gabbie Roy211---
Avery Clark1243136
Lucy O'Connell00----
Kali Snowden00---2
Dalaney Horr1477--2
Ayzlynn Gifford12532--
Clara Oldenburg844---
Emily Caulkins00----
Ava Syphers00----
Emily Adams10--12
TOTALS4921183412
