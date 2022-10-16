Bangor Girls Cross Country Wins KVAC Class A Cross Country Championship

The Bangor Girls Cross Country Team won the KVAC Class A Cross Country Championship at Cony High School in Augusta on Saturday, October 15th. Bangor's Top 6 runners all finished in the the Top 16, with 4 finishing in the Top 10.

The Team Totals were

Bangnor 33 Camden Hills 60 Mt. Blue 103 Brunswick 11 Hampden Academy 132 Edward Little 141 Mesalonskee 174 Lewiston 205 Mt. Ararat 206 Oxford Hills 233

The Top 10 individual times were

Payton Bell - Edward Little 21:06.5 Katie McCarthy - Bangor 21:43.1 Jenna VanRyn - Camden Hills 21:45.7 Sadie Harrow - Bangor 21:56.6 Cassie Middleton - Camden Hills 22:21.3 Sofie Rueter - Bangor 22:33.1 Nora McCourt - Mt. Blue 22:58.4 Natalie Perham - Brunswick 23:00.1 Sophia Mazzarelli - Bangor 23:01.8 Cara Rothwell - Camden Hills 23:02.6

To see all the individual results click HERE

