The Hampden Academy Girl's Cross Country Team and Morse High School Girl's Cross Country Team won the KVAC (Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference) Cross Country Titles in the Championship Meet held at Cony High School on Saturday, October 18th.

Addison Elliott , a junior , from Hampden Academy won the individual Large School Title with a time of 19.30.1 while Ava Collamore a Senior at Medomak High School won the individual Small School Title with a time of 20:36.7

