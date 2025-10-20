The Hampden Academy Boy's Cross Country Team and Lincoln Academy Boy's Cross Country Team won the KVAC (Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference) Cross Country Titles in the Championship Meet held at Cony High School on Saturday, October 18th.

Enzo Giampaolo a senior at Lewiston High School won the Boy's Large School Individual Championship with a time of 16.33.7 while Levi Riggs a senior at Morse High School won the Boy's Small School Individual Championship with a time of 16:37.5

To see the Individual Times, click HERE

The Large School Team Standings were

Hampden Academy - 48 Bangor - 81 Camden Hills - 89 Mt. Blue - 104 Oxford Hills - 169 Edward Little - 175 Messalonskee - 189 Brunswick - 213 Mt. Ararat - 220 Lewiston - 225 Brewer - 292 Skowhegan - 300

The Small School Team Standings were

Lincoln Academy - 36 Morse - 62 Waterville - 112 Cony - 133 Gardiner - 126 Erskine Academy - 174 Medomak Valley - 189 Leavitt - 205 Oceanside - 222 Lawrence - 237 Winslow - 251

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 8 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 26th, for games/matches played October 20th-October 25th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 27th and go thru Thursday, October 30th.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 31st...

Get our free mobile app

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.