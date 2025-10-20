Hampden Academy and Lincoln Academy Boy’s Cross Country Teams Win KVAC Titles
The Hampden Academy Boy's Cross Country Team and Lincoln Academy Boy's Cross Country Team won the KVAC (Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference) Cross Country Titles in the Championship Meet held at Cony High School on Saturday, October 18th.
Enzo Giampaolo a senior at Lewiston High School won the Boy's Large School Individual Championship with a time of 16.33.7 while Levi Riggs a senior at Morse High School won the Boy's Small School Individual Championship with a time of 16:37.5
To see the Individual Times, click HERE
The Large School Team Standings were
- Hampden Academy - 48
- Bangor - 81
- Camden Hills - 89
- Mt. Blue - 104
- Oxford Hills - 169
- Edward Little - 175
- Messalonskee - 189
- Brunswick - 213
- Mt. Ararat - 220
- Lewiston - 225
- Brewer - 292
- Skowhegan - 300
The Small School Team Standings were
- Lincoln Academy - 36
- Morse - 62
- Waterville - 112
- Cony - 133
- Gardiner - 126
- Erskine Academy - 174
- Medomak Valley - 189
- Leavitt - 205
- Oceanside - 222
- Lawrence - 237
- Winslow - 251
You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 8 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 26th, for games/matches played October 20th-October 25th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 27th and go thru Thursday, October 30th.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 31st...
You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.
LOOK: 13 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the '80s
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz