Northern Maine Regional X-C Championships – October 25 [RESULTS]
The 2025 Northern Maine Regional Cross Country Championships were held on Saturday, October 25th at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast.
Congratulations to the following teams that won Regional Championships
- Class A Girls - Hampden Academy
- Class A Boys - Hampden Academy
- Class B Girls - MDI
- Class B Boys - Caribou
- Class C Girls - Houlton
- Class C Boys - Orono
The State Championships will take place on Saturday, November 1st at Cony High School.
Here are the Team Totals, and links to the individual results.
Class A Girls - Top 6 Teams advance to States
- Hampden Academy - 28
- Camden Hills - 49
- Bangor - 109
- Brunswick - 121
- Mt. Ararat - 135
- Oxford Hills - 170
- Mt. Blue 177
- Messalonskee - 214
- Lewiston - 228
- Brewer - 291
- Edward Little - 302
- Skowhegan - 324
Addison Elliott, from Hampden Academy finished 1st with a time of 18:31.79. To see the individual results click HERE
Class A Boys - Top 6 Teams advance to States
- Hampden Academy - 44
- Camden Hills - 73
- Bangor - 90
- Mt. Blue - 135
- Oxford Hills - 160
- Edward Little - 172
- Brunswick - 188
- Messalonskee - 194
- Mt. Ararat - 211
- Lewiston - 214
- Brewer - 315
- Skowhegan - 325
Samuel Bergman from Bangor High School finished 1st with a time of 15:57.70. To see the individual results click HERE
Class B Girls - Top 5Teams advance to States
- MDI - 28
- John Bapst - 71
- Caribou - 93
- Old Town - 106
- Presque Isle - 109
- Waterville - 116
- Ellsworth - 154
- Lawrence - 234
Kulani Granholm from MDI finished 1st with a time of 19:14.96. To see the individual results click HERE
Class B Girls - Top 6 Teams advance to States
- Caribou - 33
- MDI - 63
- John Bapst - 96
- Cony - 147
- Gardiner - 151
- Presque Isle - 153
- Waterville - 156
- Medomak Valley - 194
- Erskine Academy - 220
- Oceanside - 227
Pierce Gorneault from Caribou finished 1st with a time of 16:40.42. To see the individual results click HERE
Class C Girls - Top 4 Teams advance to States
- Orono - 35
- GSA - 46
- Narraguagus - 66
- Houlton - 67
Clara White from Orono finished 1st with a time of 19:01.78. To see the individual results click HERE
Class C Boys - Top 5 Teams advance to States
- Houton - 25
- Orono - 65
- GSA - 78
- Bucksport - 97
- Narraguagus - 118
- Sumner - 155
- Winslow - 191
- Maine School of Mathematics and Science - 196
- Central - 206
Andrew Barrett of Orono finished 1st with a time of 16:59.74. To see the individual results click HERE
