The 2025 Northern Maine Regional Cross Country Championships were held on Saturday, October 25th at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast.

Congratulations to the following teams that won Regional Championships

Class A Girls - Hampden Academy

Class A Boys - Hampden Academy

Class B Girls - MDI

Class B Boys - Caribou

Class C Girls - Houlton

Class C Boys - Orono

The State Championships will take place on Saturday, November 1st at Cony High School.

Here are the Team Totals, and links to the individual results.

Class A Girls - Top 6 Teams advance to States

Hampden Academy - 28 Camden Hills - 49 Bangor - 109 Brunswick - 121 Mt. Ararat - 135 Oxford Hills - 170 Mt. Blue 177 Messalonskee - 214 Lewiston - 228 Brewer - 291 Edward Little - 302 Skowhegan - 324

Addison Elliott, from Hampden Academy finished 1st with a time of 18:31.79. To see the individual results click HERE

Class A Boys - Top 6 Teams advance to States

Hampden Academy - 44 Camden Hills - 73 Bangor - 90 Mt. Blue - 135 Oxford Hills - 160 Edward Little - 172 Brunswick - 188 Messalonskee - 194 Mt. Ararat - 211 Lewiston - 214 Brewer - 315 Skowhegan - 325

Samuel Bergman from Bangor High School finished 1st with a time of 15:57.70. To see the individual results click HERE

Class B Girls - Top 5Teams advance to States

MDI - 28 John Bapst - 71 Caribou - 93 Old Town - 106 Presque Isle - 109 Waterville - 116 Ellsworth - 154 Lawrence - 234

Kulani Granholm from MDI finished 1st with a time of 19:14.96. To see the individual results click HERE

Class B Girls - Top 6 Teams advance to States

Caribou - 33 MDI - 63 John Bapst - 96 Cony - 147 Gardiner - 151 Presque Isle - 153 Waterville - 156 Medomak Valley - 194 Erskine Academy - 220 Oceanside - 227

Pierce Gorneault from Caribou finished 1st with a time of 16:40.42. To see the individual results click HERE

Class C Girls - Top 4 Teams advance to States

Orono - 35 GSA - 46 Narraguagus - 66 Houlton - 67

Clara White from Orono finished 1st with a time of 19:01.78. To see the individual results click HERE

Class C Boys - Top 5 Teams advance to States

Houton - 25 Orono - 65 GSA - 78 Bucksport - 97 Narraguagus - 118 Sumner - 155 Winslow - 191 Maine School of Mathematics and Science - 196 Central - 206

Andrew Barrett of Orono finished 1st with a time of 16:59.74. To see the individual results click HERE

