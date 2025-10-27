Northern Maine Regional X-C Championships &#8211; October 25 [RESULTS]

October 25, 2025 Photo Bunky Dow

The 2025 Northern Maine Regional Cross Country Championships were held on Saturday, October 25th at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast.

Congratulations to the following teams that won Regional Championships

  • Class A Girls - Hampden Academy
  • Class A Boys - Hampden Academy
  • Class B Girls - MDI
  • Class B Boys - Caribou
  • Class C Girls - Houlton
  • Class C Boys - Orono

The State Championships will take place on Saturday, November 1st at Cony High School.

Here are the Team Totals, and links to the individual results.

Class A Girls - Top 6 Teams advance to States

  1. Hampden Academy - 28
  2. Camden Hills - 49
  3. Bangor - 109
  4. Brunswick - 121
  5. Mt. Ararat - 135
  6. Oxford Hills - 170
  7. Mt. Blue 177
  8. Messalonskee - 214
  9. Lewiston - 228
  10. Brewer - 291
  11. Edward Little - 302
  12. Skowhegan - 324

Addison Elliott, from Hampden Academy finished 1st with a time of 18:31.79. To see the individual results click HERE

Class A Boys - Top 6 Teams advance to States

  1. Hampden Academy - 44
  2. Camden Hills - 73
  3. Bangor - 90
  4. Mt. Blue - 135
  5. Oxford Hills - 160
  6. Edward Little - 172
  7. Brunswick - 188
  8. Messalonskee - 194
  9. Mt. Ararat - 211
  10. Lewiston - 214
  11. Brewer - 315
  12. Skowhegan - 325

Samuel Bergman from Bangor High School finished 1st with a time of 15:57.70. To see the individual results click HERE

Class B Girls - Top 5Teams advance to States

  1. MDI - 28
  2. John Bapst - 71
  3. Caribou - 93
  4. Old Town - 106
  5. Presque Isle - 109
  6. Waterville - 116
  7. Ellsworth - 154
  8. Lawrence - 234

Kulani Granholm from MDI finished 1st with a time of 19:14.96. To see the individual results click HERE

Class B Girls - Top 6 Teams advance to States

  1. Caribou - 33
  2. MDI - 63
  3. John Bapst - 96
  4. Cony - 147
  5. Gardiner - 151
  6. Presque Isle - 153
  7. Waterville - 156
  8. Medomak Valley - 194
  9. Erskine Academy - 220
  10. Oceanside - 227

Pierce Gorneault from Caribou finished 1st with a time of 16:40.42. To see the individual results click HERE

Class C Girls - Top 4 Teams advance to States

  1. Orono - 35
  2. GSA - 46
  3. Narraguagus - 66
  4. Houlton - 67

Clara White from Orono finished 1st with a time of 19:01.78. To see the individual results click HERE

Class C Boys - Top 5 Teams advance to States

  1. Houton - 25
  2. Orono - 65
  3. GSA - 78
  4. Bucksport - 97
  5. Narraguagus - 118
  6. Sumner - 155
  7. Winslow - 191
  8. Maine School of Mathematics and Science - 196
  9. Central - 206

Andrew Barrett of Orono finished 1st with a time of 16:59.74. To see the individual results click HERE

