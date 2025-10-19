The Hampden Academy Boy's Cross Country Team and Lincoln Academy Boy's Cross Country Team won the KVAC (Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference) Cross Country Titles in the Championship Meet held at Cony High School on Saturday, October 18th.

Enzo Giampaola, a senior at Lewiston Hight School, won the Individual Large School Race with a time of 16:33.7 while Levi Riggs, a senior at Morse High School, won the Individual Small School Race with a time of 16:37.5

Here are the Large School Team Totals

Hampden Academy - 48 Bangor - 81 Camden Hills - 89 Mt. Blue - 104 Oxford Hills - 169 Edward Little - 175 Messalonskee - 189 Brunswick - 213 Mt. Ararat - 220 Lewiston - 225 Brewer - 292 Skowhegan - 300

Here are the Individual School Team Totals

Lincoln Academy - 36 Morse - 62 Waterville - 112 Cony - 122 Gardiner - 126 Erskine Academy - 174 Medomak Valley - 189 Leavitt - 205 Oceanside - 222 Lawrence - 237 Winslow - 251

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 7 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 19th, for games/matches played October 13th-October 18th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 20th and go thru Thursday, October 23rd.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 24th...

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.